DataMotion Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMotion, the leader in secure digital exchange, today announced the DataMotion secure exchange platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's DataMotion platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places DataMotion in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Digital business is in a constant state of evolution. New technology and practices continually change the way we do business, offering incredible opportunities with respect to both internal and customer-facing processes. However, new technologies also offer opportunities for cybercrime. Meeting compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT, is more important than ever," said Bob Janacek, Co-Founder and CEO of DataMotion. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers our dedication to providing the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by earning HITRUST CSF Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "DataMotion's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

DataMotion provides a secure digital exchange platform that redefines how organizations communicate, collaborate, and share information with their customers and partners. Leaders in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, and call center markets leverage the DataMotion platform to accelerate their business processes. In the healthcare sector, DataMotion allows for the easy exchange of medical records that facilitate modern clinical exchanges for telehealth, homecare and large-scale solutions, enabling nationwide exchange with over 2.5 million clinical end points. DataMotion provides a suite of self-service APIs and connectors enabling enterprises, developers, software vendors and system integrators the power to create easy-to-use applications and services, seamlessly enhancing their solutions with flexibility and compliance built in. The DataMotion platform is HITRUST CSF certified.

DataMotion is headquartered in Morristown, N.J.

For more information visit us at DataMotion.com or follow DataMotion on LinkedIn and Twitter @datamotion.

