Datamotive Named Champion in Info-Tech's 2025 Disaster Recovery Orchestration SoftwareReviews Report

The Info-Tech SoftwareReviews report evaluates leading vendors in the DRO space based on detailed user feedback and vendor capabilities. Datamotive emerged as a top performer across multiple categories, receiving exceptional ratings in Ease of Implementation, Vendor Support, and Product Strategy and Innovation. This Champion status underscores Datamotive's growing reputation as a trusted technology partner for enterprises modernizing their hybrid and multi-cloud recovery strategies.

"Being recognized as a Champion in Info-Tech's 2025 Disaster Recovery Orchestration report validates our mission to simplify and modernize recovery for the enterprise," said Sameer Zaveri, Co-Founder and CRO, Datamotive. "Our focus has always been on turning unpredictable disaster recovery into an assured business outcome — one that aligns with cost, compliance, and performance objectives."

Datamotive's unified platform integrates replication, recovery, and orchestration into a single, agentless, hypervisor-agnostic framework. With a guaranteed 10-minute SLA for both failover and failback, compliance-ready replication, and cost-optimized incremental recovery, Datamotive empowers organizations to maintain business continuity without the traditional complexity of managing multiple tools or environments.

The company's inclusion as a Champion further underscores its ability to meet the evolving demands of modern IT leaders moving from backup-first strategies to continuity-first operations. As hybrid and multi-cloud adoption accelerate, enterprises are prioritizing recovery readiness, compliance assurance, and predictable SLAs as strategic imperatives.

This recognition follows a year of significant product innovation for Datamotive, including the introduction of automated recovery validation, migration workflows, and enhanced multi-cloud orchestration capabilities that deliver a seamless recovery experience across VMware, AWS, Azure, and on-prem environments.

For enterprises seeking to eliminate downtime risks and build recovery that is fast, compliant, and verifiable, Datamotive represents the next generation of Disaster Recovery Orchestration.

About Datamotive

Datamotive enables enterprises to achieve recovery predictability and cost efficiency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Its unified platform simplifies business continuity by delivering automated replication, recovery, and orchestration with guaranteed outcomes.

