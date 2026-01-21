DATAMYTE RELEASES QPS PRO TO MEET AUTOMOTIVE OEM'S INCREASING DIGITAL QUALITY REQUIREMENTS

Manufacturing technology innovator DATAMYTE expands its APQP software offering, enabling manufacturers to meet OEM-mandated digitization and to quickly improve data readiness, accessibility, and effectiveness around customer-specific requirements and critical quality processes.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI DATAMYTE, Inc. ("DATAMYTE"), a leading digital transformation and quality management provider to global manufacturers including Ford, GM, Stellantis, Tesla, Gillette, and Boston Scientific, today announced an enhancement to its Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) solution with QPS PRO—a centralized, fully digital system of record for APQP, Control Plans, PFMEA, DFMEA, and related quality processes that eliminates disconnected spreadsheets, paper files, and siloed systems.

Automotive OEMs are enforcing AIAG-VDA and IATF 16949 standards by pushing suppliers away from spreadsheets and into true digital quality systems. With compliance evidence increasingly required in compressed timeframes, several OEMs have recognized DATAMYTE as one of the few providers equipped to help suppliers meet these digital quality expectations across multiple, interrelated quality processes.

"OEMs are no longer asking when quality processes will be digital. They are enforcing how they must be digital," said Joel Ronning, CEO of DATAMYTE. QPS PRO gives manufacturers a single, authoritative platform to manage and continuously improve quality processes from planning through execution using real operational data. This is the foundation required to meet today's OEM expectations and tomorrow's compliance demands."

QPS PRO includes a license for the company's Digital Clipboard no-code+ AI platform, extending digitization beyond documentation and connecting quality planning directly to execution on the plant floor. Manufacturers can rapidly deploy digital workflows for audits, inspections, SPC, and corrective actions while automatically feeding actual process and defect data back into PFMEAs to support the Reverse FMEA process. The result is the ability to quickly improve quality and fulfill OEM compliance requirements through a closed-loop quality execution model that aligns engineering intent, operational execution, and management oversight.

By aligning quality planning with real-time operational data, QPS PRO empowers organizations to reduce risk, improve compliance, accelerate launches, and continuously improve quality performance without adding complexity or IT burden.

For more than 50 years, DATAMYTE has been a global pioneer in production and quality management solutions dedicated to improving productivity, compliance, safety, and quality in manufacturing. Originally part of Rockwell International / Allen-Bradley, DATAMYTE introduced the first portable data collector for manufacturing in the 1970s with its iconic "DataMyte" device.

Today, DATAMYTE delivers one of the most advanced, agnostic data intelligence platforms in manufacturing, supporting AI-driven Digital Transformation, Quality Planning, Digital Clipboard, Mobile and Fixed Station Data Acquisition, Statistical Process Control, and Residual Torque Management. DATAMYTE solutions help manufacturers quickly improve quality by achieving clarity, reducing cost, and maintaining compliance across the entire quality lifecycle.

