Datanomers Presents at Finovate Fall 2019: Grow Your Business by Better Customer Visibility

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datanomers (www.datanomers.com) announced today that is has been selected to present its AI-powered analytics platform, Customer Insight Manager (CIM) at Finovate Fall 2019, the world's most influential fintech conference which showcases the most successful and innovative banking and financial technology.

Datanomers is a spin off from IPsoft (the digital labor company - www.IPsoft.com) and inherited it's sophisticated Natural Language Processing technology from its parent. Datanomers CIM helps enterprises grow incremental revenue, while reducing lost revenue by arresting attrition of premium customers. When a gaming giant that handles about 1M Omni-channel customer contacts per month needed to gain better insights into premium customer's attitudes, it deployed CIM; resulting in a reduction of premium customer loss by approximately 12% while growing revenues substantially.

Datanomers will demonstrate CIM at Finovate Fall which takes place September 23-25, 2019 at the New York Marriott Marquis. "We are thrilled to demonstrate CIM at Finovate to show to a global audience how AI can provide deep customer insights, reduce customer attrition while increasing revenue," said Meeta Pandey, VP, Business Development, Datanomers. CIM analyzes enterprise customer care Omni-channel sessions, highlights premium customers who are dissatisfied, determines the intensity of their dissatisfaction, and most importantly, the reason why they are dissatisfied; and, above all identifies those at an increased risk of attrition - all of this in real-time. It alerts proactively so the enterprise can take timely actions to retain the customer.

"Our mission at Finovate is to showcase technologies — whether from established or startup companies — that are leading the way in digital financial innovation," said Greg Palmer, Vice President Finovate. "AI is an emerging technology that's increasingly proving critical in giving financial services companies a competitive edge, and we are delighted to have Datanomers a leading AI company, present its cutting-edge platform at FinovateFall 2019."

About Datanomers

Datanomers is an AI company, focused on NLP and predictive analytics. Its Customer Insight Manager provides customer insights to improve products and arrests attrition to grow revenue incrementally. Datanomer's Financial Risk Profiler builds Risk Profile of SMB to predict loan outcomes with a lift of 5% to 15%.

For more information visit www.datanomers.com or email to: 222921@email4pr.com

About FinovateFall

FinovateFall is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in New York, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse into the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. Visit finovate.com.

