Datanomix and Flexxbotics Partner to Automate Production Monitoring for Universal Robots

Precision manufacturers can now monitor Universal Robots workspaces in real time and over time to maximize ROI and realize continuous improvement

NASHUA, N.H., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datanomix, maker of the industry's only Automated Production Intelligence™ software platform, announced support for monitoring Universal Robots for real-time visibility into robot performance. By partnering with Flexxbotics, a leader in robotics process improvement technology, Datanomix extends its automated production intelligence coverage to Universal Robot cells, helping power lights-out and automated operations at precision manufacturers.

As part of the technology partnership with Flexxbotics, Datanomix gains access to real-time operational data for Universal Robots from Flexxbotics via their FlexxConnect™ platform. Advanced utilization and performance data for Universal Robots is collected and displayed in the Datanomix platform, offering insights into both cobot and CNC machine cycle time, part counts, run time, and machine/robot status to allow precision manufacturers to make better-informed decisions around automating their factory. In addition, FlexxConnect™ provides truly centralized and revision controlled cobot and CNC program management capabilities, and guided workflows for both cobot operators and CNC operators.

"Datanomix customers are investing heavily in automation, and robotics are a key success factor in the automation movement," said Greg McHale, co-founder and CTO of Datanomix. "Our job is to provide manufacturers with the data and insights they need to help optimize their factory operations. Partnering with Flexxbotics delivers a turnkey integration with Universal Robots that offers deep insights into robot performance, cycle time, utilization, and capacity, satisfying pent-up demand from our customers. And this is just the start of our collaboration to help automate more of our combined customers' operations."

With this initial integration, existing Flexxbotics customers can add Datanomix to their deployments, and similarly, Datanomix customers can add the Flexxbotics management platform to Universal Robot installations. Using Flexxbotics' underlying technology, the Datanomix platform receives performance information directly from Universal Robots, and visualizes it alongside the performance data from the CNC machines the robots empower.

"The partnership between Datanomix and Flexxbotics was a natural fit," remarked Tyler Bouchard, CEO of Flexxbotics. "In addition to sharing several customers, more importantly, we share a common philosophy of delivering advanced functionality through a simple, intuitive user experience that complements manufacturing workflows instead of working against them. Customers who love Flexxbotics love Datanomix and vice versa, and the enthusiasm for the partnership has been overwhelming."

The Datanomix Platform automates the collection and analysis of manufacturing data and delivers deep insights into production performance, both in real-time and over-time. Designed for growth-oriented precision manufacturers, the Datanomix platform delivers industry-leading innovation of manufacturing productivity with no operator input required, and without burdening the end user with cumbersome analysis or data crunching.

The Flexxbotics platform significantly increases Cobot tended CNC utilization and productivity through a suite of robot redeployment, robot monitoring, robot to CNC connectivity, guided workflow and robot/CNC program management solutions.

Learn more about Datanomix by visiting their online resources center to explore blog posts, customer stories, news, videos, and more.To see Datanomix in action, please visit www.datanomix.io/schedule-a-demo/ .

About Datanomix

Datanomix delivers Automated Production Intelligence for discrete manufacturers with no operator input required. Its core product set includes its flagship Production Monitoring system, along with Digital GEMBA Boards, and Condition Monitoring systems. Based in New Hampshire, Datanomix exists to provide manufacturers with out-of-the-box reports and workflows that align with the way manufacturing people already work, without the need for manual data crunching or workflow disruption. Learn more at www.datanomix.io .

About Flexxbotics

Flexxbotics is a robotic process improvement company focused on breaking down the technical barriers to making automation equipment as active as machine operators. Flexxbotics' mission is to free robots from the complexities surrounding a dynamic robotic work cell so manufacturers can easily and flexibly deploy Universal Robots in a way that makes sense for their factory. To learn more, please visit www.flexxbotics.com .

SOURCE Datanomix