Datanomix and ProShop ERP Partner to Deliver Automated Job Costing and More for Precision Manufacturers

Partnership delivers the "holy grail" of job costing by automating true machine costs for each job run with clear targets for margin improvement

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datanomix, the leader in Automated Production Intelligence™, and ProShop ERP, a leading supplier of digital manufacturing management systems, today announced a partnership to help manufacturers deliver more insights from their operational data. The first of many new features delivers automated job costing analytics that compare ProShop target takt times for part production to actual part performance at the machine. The ability to compare ProShop targets to Datanomix actuals and benchmarks offers complete clarity on gross margin performance on a per part basis relative to machining operations while highlighting where the greatest opportunities for margin improvement exist.

"Partnering with best-in-breed vendors like ProShop ERP is part of a larger strategy of integrating high-impact sources of data into the Datanomix platform," stated John Joseph, CEO and co-founder of Datanomix. "We continue to deliver on our vision of being the analytics engine for manufacturing operational data, delivering live end-to-end factory insights that drive business success and empower manufacturers with the digital leverage they need to harvest efficiency. Our partnership with ProShop ERP brings two leading vendors together who share the same values relative to the experience we are trying to deliver for manufacturers."

A ProShop ERP integration is now available inside the Datanomix platform. By enabling this integration, Datanomix automatically matches part numbers in the machine code to those from the ProShop ERP system and extracts target takt times. These targets are integrated into the Datanomix Quote Calibration Report to quickly identify opportunities for margin improvement by comparing the ProShop target takt times to Datanomix actuals and benchmarks. Pre-packaged filters in the report show exactly which jobs to work on —Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers, Losers that Could Be Winners, and Winners with Upside— are a Continuous Improvement leader's dream.

"ProShop ERP is built to store and manage the data that's vital to running a factory, helping manufacturers make better decisions for both their front office and their shop floor," said Paul Van Metre, co-founder and CEO of ProShop ERP. "What's important to our customers is what's important to ProShop, and by partnering with Datanomix, we're closing a loop that lets our customers tie true machining costs back into our existing job costing and profitability workflows by refining the exact machine utilization times to augment our current labor, out-of-pocket cost and overhead costs. This gives our shared customers a massive advantage in their ability to improve job margins, and completely remove the guesswork from this process with the information being provided by Datanomix."

"Knowing how much it really costs to produce parts is the holy grail for precision manufacturers when it comes to job costing and quoting," said Greg McHale, CTO and co-founder of Datanomix. "With Datanomix, manufacturers get operations data directly from CNC machines, offering an incorruptible window into actual job performance derived while running parts because there is no operator input required. Our partnership with ProShop creates a secret weapon for job margin improvement and, ultimately, EBITDA improvement. And it's just the beginning of our plans to accelerate and automate insights for manufacturers."

Hill Manufacturing in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is one of many shared customers excited about the Datanomix and ProShop partnership. According to Mike Payne, president of Hill Manufacturing, "We've been a ProShop ERP customer for a while, and as we looked at production monitoring solutions, our ProShop rep suggested Datanomix. We loved the real-time operations data with no operator input, and the integration between the two companies. I can see right in Datanomix if I'm running profitable jobs, and I have the feedback in ProShop when I go to quote the same job again or I'm working on a similar part. This puts me in the driver's seat in controlling my job performance and profitability."

A demonstration of the combined solution is available by completing an online form on the Datanomix website at www.datanomix.io/schedule-a-demo/ . Existing joint ProShop/Datanomix customers can reach out to Datanomix Support to enable the integration. And if you're attending the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Illinois from September 12 - 17, visit the East building and stop by to see Datanomix in booth 135958 and ProShop ERP in booth 133027 .

About Datanomix

Datanomix delivers Automated Production Intelligence for discrete manufacturers with no operator input required. Its core product set includes its flagship Production Monitoring system, along with Digital GEMBA Boards, and Condition Monitoring systems. Based in New Hampshire, Datanomix exists to provide manufacturers with out-of-the-box reports and workflows that align with the way manufacturing people already work, without the need for manual data crunching or workflow disruption.





About ProShop

ProShop is an ITAR compliant, secure, comprehensive, web-based, and paperless shop management system for small to medium precision metalworking companies. ProShop provides real-time insight into every detail of a manufacturing company and is best described as a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem (DME). ProShop combines the features of ERP, MES, QMS, CMMS, and other software for machine shops, fabricators, job shops, and contract manufacturers. It serves manufacturers in regulated industries who need tight controls on their process and want exacting and timely information to make the best and most profitable decisions.

