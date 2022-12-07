Datanomix and Vallen Partner to Bring Real-Time Factory Analytics to Industrial Manufacturers

Vallen adds Datanomix production monitoring software to its Metalworking

Solutions Business portfolio

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datanomix, maker of the industry's only Automated Production Intelligence™ software platform, announced a partnership with Vallen to offer the Datanomix software solution to its wide range of manufacturing customers. Datanomix is well known for its No Operator Input™ approach to production monitoring. The partnership enables Vallen to offer the Datanomix solution to industrial customers seeking improvements as part of Industry 4.0 and industrial automation initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Vallen into the Datanomix Partners Program," said John Joseph, CEO of Datanomix. "It's clear that selling new technology to manufacturing customers requires a deep and successful history of selling value-added solutions. Vallen is a respected brand in the industrial market. They can now have conversations about adding a new layer of value by introducing our LIVE production intelligence software to the portfolio of solutions."

As part of the reseller program, Datanomix will train Vallen's Metalworking customer-facing team on selling, installing, and supporting its customers, with comprehensive information on the Datanomix platform and its benefits for precision manufacturers.

"Several machine monitoring companies are selling basic utilization services to manufacturers today. We carefully evaluated the contenders and selected Datanomix for its true real-time job insights and ability to translate job performance to business impact. This aligns with Vallen's mission of creating value for our customers," said Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen. "The information presented by Datanomix accelerates time to information, shortens corrective action cycles, and directly impacts decision-making at exactly the right time. As Vallen focuses on innovation and our leadership position in metalworking solutions, we are truly excited to be offering Datanomix to our customers."

The Datanomix solution automates the collection and analysis of manufacturing data and delivers deep insights into production performance, both in real-time and over time. Designed for growth-oriented precision manufacturers, the Datanomix platform delivers industry-leading innovation of manufacturing productivity with No Operator Input™ without burdening the end user with cumbersome analysis or data crunching.

About Datanomix

Datanomix delivers Automated Production Intelligence for discrete manufacturers with No Operator Input™ required. Its core product set includes its flagship Production Monitoring system, along with Digital GEMBA Boards, and Condition Monitoring systems. Based in New Hampshire, Datanomix exists to provide manufacturers with out-of-the-box reports and workflows that align with the way manufacturing people already work without the need for manual data crunching or workflow disruption.

Learn more at www.datanomix.io.

About Vallen

Vallen is an industry leader in delivering flexible supply chain solutions and services along with a comprehensive range of maintenance, repair, operating, production, safety and electrical products to meet the growing supply needs of customers in facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.vallen.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Saunders, 1-866-488-4369

SOURCE Datanomix