Datanomix Announces New Solutions in its Data-Powered Production™ Showcase at IMTS 2024

Product showcase includes Industry-leading Production Monitoring software, and the launch of new G-Code Cloud™, TMAC ai™, and Tooling CPU Analytics

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datanomix, known for its market-leading Production Monitoring software, introduces three new solutions available for viewing in its Data-Powered Production™ Showcase in booth #135636 at IMTS 2024.

The mission of Data-Powered Production™ is to bring powerful yet simple analytics, world-class user experiences, and hard dollar results that solve the most pressing visibility and data challenges for precision manufacturers. The three new solutions available for viewing at IMTS include G-Code Cloud™, TMAC ai™, and Tooling CPU Analytics.

Datanomix is the industry pace-setter in innovation with its core Production Monitoring platform; these additional solutions help manufacturers address high-priority initiatives brought on by labor shortages, skills gaps, and the perpetual pressure to reduce costs.

"Manufacturing today is facing a crunch for time and talent, so how do we make more parts, reduce costs, reduce scrap, and meet deadlines more efficiently?" remarked Greg McHale, Founder and CEO of Datanomix. "In spite of ERPs, MES systems, and other production monitoring solutions, many manufacturers still lack the visibility required to make more. Datanomix was created to change that, and our new solutions address several critical blindspots for manufacturers that unlock more revenue, more profit, and more cost savings while also reducing the burden on precious time and talent. At the end of the day, our software helps precision manufacturers get their jobs done!"

G-Code Cloud™, is an ITAR-compliant cloud-native platform for managing, modifying, and distributing G-Code. It helps manufacturers who need to achieve compliance and traceability with their G-Code, while also reducing errors in what ultimately runs on the machine through modern revision control, production approval workflows, and DNC capability.

TMAC ai™ is a joint solution between Datanomix and Caron Engineering that connects to TMAC systems and builds per-cut machine learning models, which are then executed in real-time to identify parts that were likely machined out of tolerance. TMAC ai delivers an automated hot list of "Suspect Parts" to help customers identify root causes and process excursions that are driving scrap and non-conformances.

"TMAC ai is a natural extension of our work with Datanomix," said Rob Caron, Founder and President of Caron Engineering. "Together, we offer a powerful solution to manufacturers who are looking for advanced analytics to identify process issues, sources of scrap, and tool cost savings opportunities. Current TMAC customers can get TMAC ai from Datanomix and start generating these insights immediately."

Tooling CPU Analytics is a joint solution between Datanomix and Vallen Distribution, Inc. Our solution provides end users with the ability to marry their tool consumption data with their actual machine production data to provide powerful analytics and automated insights into Cost Per Unit (CPU) data for any SKU they manufacture.

"As Vallen expands our partnership with Datanomix, we are impressed with their leadership to create innovative solutions that provide proven value to the Industrial market," said Nathan Kelley, Sr. Director of Metalworking Solutions at Vallen. "Having access to reliable data to continuously improve the manufacturing process is a major obstacle for our customers, and Tooling CPU Analytics is the solution that puts the power in the hands of our customers to reduce costs, increase productivity, and increase margins."

Along with the three new solutions, Datanomix Production Monitoring continues to lead the way with recent innovations such as Automated Downtime Insights™, Predictive On-Time Delivery™, Revenue Efficiency™, and Tool Life Management capabilities.

Core to Datanomix are several out-of-the-box workflows and reports that help your teams respond to real-time issues, run production meetings, improve quote accuracy, boost employee collaboration, and more!

Every Datanomix customer is supported with Kickass Coaching from the Datanomix Customer Success Team, who assists in onboarding, coaching, and assimilation of the Datanomix products into any manufacturing environment.

About Datanomix

Datanomix specializes in empowering manufacturers of all sizes to boost productivity and profitability with its Data-Powered Production™ solutions. The company's core offerings include its flagship Production Monitoring system, G-Code Cloud™, TMAC AI™, and Tooling CPU Analytics. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Datanomix software analyzes machine-generated data to uncover the root causes of production challenges and provides prescriptive coaching to resolve them. For more information, visit www.datanomix.io.

About Caron Engineering

Founded in 1986, Caron Engineering develops advanced sensor and monitoring technology for CNC machines that interface directly with almost any control on the market to optimize and automate manufacturing processes. Their smart factory solutions focus on unattended operation, machine health and process diagnostics, tool wear and breakage detection, automatic tool offsetting, cycle time reduction, and eliminating operator error. Learn more at www.caroneng.com.

About Vallen

Vallen is an industry leader in delivering flexible supply chain solutions and services along with a comprehensive range of maintenance, repair, operating, production, safety and electrical products to meet the growing supply needs of customers in facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.vallen.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Saunders

[email protected]

1-866-488-4369

SOURCE Datanomix