Datanomix Releases Delivery Track to Help Manufacturers Answer the Age-Old Question "When Will That Job Be Done?"

NASHUA, N.H., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datanomix maker of the leading production monitoring platform for precision manufacturers, announced today that it has launched Delivery Track to eliminate the lack of visibility into On-Time Delivery (OTD) and the projected completion time of jobs.

"A huge headache for every manufacturer is not knowing exactly when jobs in progress will be done," explains Greg McHale, Founder and CEO of Datanomix. "Our customers expressed frustration over not being able to give their clients precise delivery dates. They asked for a solution, and Delivery Track is our answer. With the click of a button, it offers a continuously updated forecast for job completion based on real-time production data."

Delivery Track is a user-friendly set of dashboards that provides visibility into a previously opaque process, enabling manufacturers to intervene if necessary to keep jobs on target. There are three methods of predicting delivery that align with customer requirements:

Delivery by Job: Ideal for shops that run multi-day jobs, this mode allows customers to set target completion dates and part counts for each job.

Delivery by Uptime: Suited for highly automated shops, this method focuses on the total weekly uptime for a designated machine or machine group.

Delivery by Part Count: Perfect for cell-based operations, this approach sets targets based on the total part count produced by groups of machines.

Each method features adjustable goal-setting, color-coded results, and graphical views to make it easy to pinpoint problems. Users can simply click on data to drill down for root cause analysis.

"Delivery Track is a game changer for us," said Mike Payne, owner of Hill Manufacturing in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "We're a good-sized job shop and run a mix of low and high volume jobs. Once a job is out on the floor, it is really hard to visualize its progress. With Delivery Track, I just click a button and the information is right there. I check it daily to identify any off-schedule jobs, allowing us to address issues immediately rather than scrambling at the end. It's a great new tool to help us stay true to our mission of delivering quality parts, on time, every time."

Key features of Delivery Track include:

Set targets by job completion dates, uptime hours, or part counts.

Track progress in real-time with visual alerts for at-risk jobs.

Drill down into daily or shift performance for in-depth analysis.

Delivery Track helps manufacturers reduce delays, improve on-time delivery rates, and meet customer expectations, giving them an edge in today's competitive market.

Delivery Track is now available to all Datanomix customers as part of the company's flagship Production Monitoring software. For more information, visit www.datanomix.io.

About Datanomix

Datanomix is an expert in helping manufacturers of all sizes improve their production performance. Its core product set includes its flagship Production Monitoring system, along with Digital GEMBA Boards, and Condition Monitoring systems. Based in New Hampshire, Datanomix software analyzes machine-generated data and provides visibility into the root cause of business problems and prescriptive guidance on what to do to fix them. To learn more, visit www.datanomix.io.

Press Contact:

Barbara Shea

[email protected]

1-866-488-4369

SOURCE Datanomix