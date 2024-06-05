DataNovaX Announces Opening of $1 Billion Pioneer Park Build-to-Suit Data Center Campus in North Texas

Wichita Falls' Vast, Largely Untapped, Connectivity Resources Make It The 'Go-To' Location Alternative to Dallas-Fort Worth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataNovaX, an innovative Build-to-Suit (BTS) data center provider, is now accepting clients at Pioneer Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, a region renowned for its abundance of power and dense data connectivity as well as its high concentration of government, semiconductor, oil & gas, manufacturing and telecom-related industry giants planting roots in the region.

"We're so pleased to begin accepting clients at our Pioneer Park location, the first Build-to-Suit data center campus in Wichita Falls, Texas," said Ahmed Abdelghani, DataNovaX CEO. "This area offers a wealth of resources and business incentives that make it an extremely welcoming environment for hyperscalers, data center operators, government, and large enterprises." Among the area's many benefits, Abdelghani cited the region's growth potential, noting ample sustainable power, plentiful dark fiber for connectivity as well as a talented workforce and pro-business tax climate.

He added that "North Texas is one of most exciting data center growth zones in the country and an excellent alternative to the saturated Dallas Fort Worth market. "While the Dallas Fort Worth area's fiber connectivity is at or near capacity, North Texas' Wichita Falls offers a world-class data availability zone with multiple metro and long haul fiber pathways and network providers within a 1-mile radius," he said.

Likely attributed to its prime location next to Sheppard Air Force Base, Pioneer Park sits atop a rich data availability zone featuring:

A multitude of network providers including Zayo, AT&T, Indian Nations Fiber Optic (INFO), Syntrio, Spectrum, Vexus, Comcell, Consolidated Communications, Crown Castle, Dobson Fiber, Hilliary Communications, MetroNet Fiber, Texas Lone Star Network, Uniti Fiber, Windstream.

Ample dark fiber to support AI, high performance computing (HPC) and data-intensive applications.

Gold standard Cardinal Diversity with 4X fiber routes: North, South, East & West.

Carrier neutral provider ecosystem.

"Pioneer Park has the ability to draw utility power from both North and West Texas, enabling low-cost, sustainably-sourced power resources that can scale alongside the organizations it supports. It's one of the major benefits of this location," said Abdelghani.

Pioneer Park's first phase features 6 MW of power in a 37,000- square-foot facility equipped with N+1 systems redundancies. Phase 1 of the $1 billion investment property will go live in December 2024. Phase II will include a 550,000-square-feet facility with 150 MW of power, perfectly suited for high density AI and HPC applications. The park is located off I-44 Central E. Freeway and Hwy 287 on Airport Drive and adheres to TIER III design and SOC 1 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 standards.

"With extensive untapped, sustainable power resources from North and West Texas, and a multitude of metro, regional and long-haul networks within a mile, Pioneer Park offers the scalability and high computing capacity required for today's growing data needs," said Abdelghani.

About DataNovaX

DataNovaX is an innovative build-to-suit data center provider, catering to hyperscalers, data center operators, government, and large enterprises. DataNovaX is now accepting clients at Pioneer Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, an area renowned in North Texas for its vast concentration of semiconductor, oil & gas, manufacturing and telecom-related industry giants planting roots in the area.

DataNovaX is led by a team with deep roots in the community including the CEO's 30 years in North Texas commercial real estate and a recent run for public office. The company is committed to sustainable development, including the use of eco-friendly design and construction processes along with ensuring access to sustainable power resources. Among these are options for liquid cooling via a partnership with Alcatex, a premier VAR to Vertiv®.

Learn more today at our website https://datanovax.com or contact us at [email protected]

