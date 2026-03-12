DataOceans Maintains Leader Position on the Aspire Leaderboard in Communications Outsourcing and CXP

CCM-CXM Communications Outsourcing - communications outsourcing providers that design, manage, produce, and fulfil communications on behalf of customers.

Communications Experience Platform (CXP) - hosted (managed) solutions that bring together traditional customer communications capabilities with adjacent experience-focused functions.

"Organizations are rethinking communications as a strategic experience layer - not just an operational necessity," said Lee Nagel, President at DataOceans. "This recognition reflects our role in helping regulated enterprises turn critical communications into governed, consistent, and modern experiences - spanning print delivery, digital access, and evolving self–service engagement."

"DataOceans combines innovative cloud-based capabilities with a strong focus on regulated industry communications and digital experience needs," said Kaspar Roos, Founder and CEO at Aspire. "Its strategic alignment with customer communication and engagement outcomes - especially through self-service and portal capabilities - reflects emerging market trends and positions it well for organizations seeking both managed services and digital engagement."

Aspire client and solution placements are based on an evaluation of vendor capabilities and strategic vision within the broader CCM/CXM market. Companies included on the Aspire Leaderboard are highlighted for their contributions to advancing customer communications and experience outcomes across multichannel engagement models.

About Aspire Customer Communications Services

Aspire Customer Communications Services is an analyst and advisory firm focused on the customer communications and experience marketplace. The Aspire Leaderboard™ is a digital-first, interactive portal that enables organizations to explore provider positioning across multiple segments. Learn more about the Aspire Leaderboard at: https://www.aspireleaderboard.com/

About DataOceans

DataOceans delivers customer communications and digital engagement solutions for regulated organizations. Its solutions support communications governance, multichannel delivery operations, and configurable, digital self-service experiences that help organizations modernize essential customer journeys - particularly across billing and payment interactions. For more information visit: www.dataoceans.com

