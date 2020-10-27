DataOne Software Adds Kia Build Data

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises company and a leading provider of automotive data and software solutions, today announced a partnership with Kia Motors America to offer Kia build data within its VIN Decoder API web service. This data will allow DataOne's customers to accurately identify and describe all Kia inventory by VIN from model year 2010-current. "We are excited about our partnership with Kia and the ability to promote the Kia brand in the marketplace," stated Joe Kiley, vice president, technology and product development at DataOne Software. "The addition of Kia build data adds VIN-specific details that are valuable for many solutions within the auto industry as well as other vertical markets."

OEM build data provides precise vehicle details at the time the vehicle was manufactured, tying them to the vehicle's unique 17-digit VIN. This includes such equipment as the installed transmission, exterior and interior color, upholstery type, and factory-installed equipment that otherwise can't be identified using the VIN pattern alone.

OEM build data's vehicle-specific details will help improve consumers' online shopping experience and power digital retailing products in the market. "With current market challenges accelerating the shift to online purchasing, the importance of precise and accurate data has never been greater, and will only increase," said Jacob Maki, president of DataOne Software. "We look forward to working with our customers in enhancing their offerings with the license of this data."

For more information about obtaining build data through DataOne's VIN decoder web service, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail [email protected].

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises Company, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail [email protected].

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises ("DE") is a leading digital marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple business verticals. Our customers rely on our B2B cloud SaaS solutions to establish their online and mobile brands, generate leads, and manage customer relationships through our Homes.com, Dominion Dealer Solutions, Dominion Business Solutions / DX1, Travel Media and Franchise and Business Opportunity divisions. Our B2C web and mobile applications include Homes.com, HotelCoupons.com, FranchiseOpportunities.com, FranchiseGator.com, Franchise.com, and BusinessBroker.net. About 2,000 employees reside and work in our Norfolk, VA home office and in offices across the U.S. Our employees will tell you about our collaborative, innovative, team-oriented work environment, excellent career enrichment opportunities, community service opportunities, competitive earnings, and a comprehensive benefits package that includes a generous 401(k). DE is an equal opportunity employer and supports a diverse workforce. DE is a drug-testing employer.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power**,and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

** Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

