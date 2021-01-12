DataOne Software and SBD Partner to Create Competitive Planning and Intelligence Solution for Manufacturers

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises company and a leading provider of automotive data and software solutions, today announced the success of a product partnership with SBD, resulting in the company's VehiclePlannerPlus solution.

VehiclePlannerPlus is a powerful software solution impacting OEM marketing and vehicle planning activities. The product provides a comprehensive solution for competitive intelligence and vehicle product planning, empowering automotive analysts to create, configure, and export deep insights all within a single tool. The result shortcuts the typical effort required to create complex tables and graphs to support decisions made by data analysts and planners.

While SBD had a solid foundation for the technical aspects of VehiclePlannerPlus, the team needed a data partner with exacting data sets to boost the insights provided.

"Our biggest challenge in developing our product was around the descriptions behind the normalized definitions of different features. We were building the intelligence to support the tool but needed to do a lot of work on combining features and making sure we were doing like to like comparisons. That's where DataOne was able to shine," said Andrew Hart, Innovation Director for SBD.

By combining DataOne's powerful and accurate data with SBD's strong technology, the two companies were able to bring a planning and insight solution to manufacturers that delivered insights in minutes instead of days. In addition, the companies were able to innovate for other channels like dealers and insurance providers.

"Our strong partnership with SBD led to additional opportunities within the product, beyond the original scope of the project," said Jake Maki, President of DataOne. "We were not only able to help them bring their manufacturer solution to market, but to create revenue streams through additional channels as well. This is a great example of the advantages an innovative company can realize by working with a strong data partner."

For more information about partnering with DataOne to bring your solution to market, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail [email protected]. For more information, or to purchase VehiclePlannerPlus, please visit https://www.vehicleplannerplus.com or email [email protected].

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail [email protected].

About SBD

SBD Automotive (sbdautomotive.com) is a global consultancy firm specializing in automotive and mobility technologies. For over 20 years, their independent research, insight, and consultancy have helped vehicle manufacturers and their partners create smarter, more secure, better connected, and increasingly autonomous cars.

Contact:

Deb Campos

DataOne Software

(978) 522-5305

[email protected]

SOURCE DataOne Software

Related Links

https://www.dataonesoftware.com/

