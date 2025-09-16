DataOps.live Launches Major Upgrade to Deliver AI-Ready Data at Enterprise Scale

DataOps Automation Platform unites CI/CD, observability, governance, and data product delivery to operationalize trusted AI

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live , the Data Products Company, today announced the launch of Momentum, the latest version of its DataOps Automation Platform, to help enterprises operationalize their data for trusted AI at scale. DataOps.live is an essential catalyst for AI-ready data, embedding automation, collaboration, governance, and observability into the entire data product lifecycle.

Introducing DataOps.live Momentum Meet Metis: Your Data Engineering AI Agent

According to Gartner®, "AI-ready data is the top investment priority among data management leaders. However, most organizations have not matured their metadata and DataOps practices to support AI use cases." [1] Gartner also notes, "By 2026, a data engineering team guided by DataOps practices and tools will be 10x more productive than teams that do not use DataOps."

Momentum directly addresses the AI-readiness gap with four robust DataOps automation capabilities:

Streamlines Data Product Delivery: Automatically builds, packages, delivers, and scales reusable AI-ready data products.

Automatically builds, packages, delivers, and scales reusable AI-ready data products. Automates CI/CD: Continuously builds, tests, and deploys data pipelines.

Continuously builds, tests, and deploys data pipelines. Provides Continuous Observability: Monitors and validates data pipelines end to end.

Monitors and validates data pipelines end to end. Enforces Governance: Operationalizes and enforces governance policies across all data products.

"DataOps.live was at the heart of Roche Diagnostics' modern data stack while I was there," said Paul Rankin, former Head of Data Management Platforms at Roche Diagnostics and now Data Strategy Consultant at Alpiq. "DataOps.live is a critical enabler for data engineering teams. I can't wait to deploy the DataOps.live Momentum platform to help my clients accelerate AI projects through true DataOps automation."

DataOps.live also introduces several innovative AI-powered features for automating DataOps in the new platform including:

AI-ready Scoring that not only ensures that data is AI-ready, but that AI data products are as well.

that not only ensures that data is AI-ready, but that AI data products are as well. New Metis Data Engineering AI Agent that accelerates the building of data products.

that accelerates the building of data products. Data Product Lineage that provides full visibility into how data products are created, transformed, and used organization-wide.

"Good enough data is not AI-ready," said Nick Halsey, CEO of DataOps.live. "With Momentum, we're giving CDOs and data leaders the visibility, automation, and governance they need to trust their data, their AI outputs, and the data products that deliver them. We believe that our new platform aligns with the Gartner call for DataOps practices and converged data management platforms to standardize and consistently deliver AI-ready data."

DataOps.live will be showcasing Momentum at the Big Data London conference on September 24 and 25th in booth M50 and in the keynote session " Making Your Data AI Ready with DataOps ". To learn more, register to participate in the official launch webinar to be held on Oct. 2 at 11am EDT, 4pm UK by visiting DataOps.live/blog/AI-ready-data .

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live is the DataOps automation platform that helps enterprises operationalize data for trusted AI. With built-in automation, observability, and governance, DataOps.live enables data teams to deliver reusable AI data products and scale their impact across the business. Backed by Snowflake Ventures, Anthos Capital and Notion Capital, DataOps.live partners with global enterprises to make their data AI-ready.

[1] Pivot Your Data Engineering Discipline to Efficiently Support AI Use Cases, Robert Thanaraj, Michael Gonzales, Yogesh Bhatt, Ehtisham Zaidi, Gartner, 27 May 2025, ID G00826564

