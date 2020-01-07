DataPath Announces David McDonald as Interim CEO

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions, announced today that co-founder David McDonald will step in as interim CEO for the company. He replaces Dr. Sherin S. Kamal who left the company recently to pursue other opportunities.

McDonald has more than 35 years of experience in the electronics and communications industry, primarily in the satellite communication sector. He co-founded DataPath in 1996, growing the company to prominence as one of the industry's largest satellite communication ground system providers with over 5,000 remote SATCOM terminals deployed around the world. McDonald has served as its President, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning and its initial Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He returned to DataPath as its Executive Chairman when the company was reacquired from Rockwell Collins in 2014.

"As we begin the new decade, I can think of no one more qualified to lead DataPath than David McDonald," said Chris Melton, Chairman of the DataPath Board of Directors and CEO The White Oak Group. McDonald added, "Our focus going forward does not change – we will continue to concentrate on our core competencies, values and, most importantly, on our customers."

The DataPath board is in the process of selecting the permanent CEO and plans to announce an

appointment in the near future.

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

