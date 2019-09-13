DataPath Announces MaxView Enterprise Integration with Optimal Satcom Enterprise Capacity Manager

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions, announced today the integration of the DataPath MaxView® EnterpriseTM Network Management Software (NMS) with the Optimal Satcom® Enterprise Capacity Manager® (ECMTM). The combined solution automates the planning and configuration of satellite capacity and ground networks. The initial integration was delivered to a satellite network service provider where service uptime is the top-most priority.



The Optimal Satcom ECM system allows satellite operators and service providers to plan and schedule the use of available satellite capacity. ECM assists in identifying available owned or leased capacity, designing and optimizing networks, establishing link budgets, generating transmission plans with carrier and terminal technical parameters, assigning power and bandwidth resources for the carriers, and optimizing their performance. Once these plans are finalized, they are provided to operations for execution.



MaxView Enterprise from DataPath is a powerful solution that enables operators to see the state of their entire network, control multi-vendor devices, automate complex service tasks, and unify disparate systems into one common operating view.

"This integration of capabilities allowed for our customer to efficiently plan, configure, and execute service missions," said Brad Majeres, Chief Operating Officer at DataPath. "The collaboration between the ECM and MaxView tools highlights the value in providing extensible solutions to directly address a customer's challenge."

"The ECM system is used by satellite operators, major satellite service providers, and government organizations worldwide to plan and manage satellite networks," said Ahsun H. Murad, President/CEO and cofounder of Optimal Satcom. "Integration with DataPath's MaxView system automates the commissioning and decommissioning of carriers. The integration of two market leading products, ECM and MaxView, allows our customers to greatly simplify the planning, management, staging and provisioning of their services, especially for complex dynamic networks."

Majeres added, "Automating the execution of transmission plans allows operators to focus more time on the service management. Operators can quickly react to equipment or service-level warnings before they impact their customers service. Exceeding the service level agreements is a win for the service provider and their customers."

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

About Optimal Satcom

Based in Herndon, VA, Optimal Satcom is the proven leader in the provision of enterprise SATCOM capacity management systems, software tools, and support services for both commercial and military satellite operators and satellite service providers. Optimal Satcom's product suite represents the state of the art in satellite communications capacity planning and management.

