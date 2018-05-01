DataPath Announces Satellite Solutions Tailored to Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Over the past year, the company has been carving a niche as a premier ground data link terminal provider for UAS manufacturers. DataPath has satellite systems live around the world in support of UAS operations, with more on order from major UAS developers. To support the high bandwidth needs of large UAS platforms, known as Groups 4 and 5, DataPath provides certified variants of its DKET transportable network hub and STT trailer-based antenna. The DKET has become a UAS ground data link terminal of choice due to its cost-effective modularity, which supports high throughput and deployment from a single skid, eliminating the need for any civil engineering installation work. For smaller Group 3 UAS platforms, DataPath provides certified portable terminals paired with a tactical data collection and distribution system. Together, this offers a total transportable gateway solution to customers.

To ensure reliable communications, DataPath has highly trained field support technicians stationed in strategic locations around the world. These experts have extensive experience supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and are ready to deploy as customers need them. Additionally, DataPath offers customers end-to-end control over every device in their network through its MaxView® Enterprise™ software.

"Military agencies around the world rely upon the support capabilities of unmanned aircraft systems to succeed in their missions," said Chris Melton, Chairman of the Board. "We understand how critical it is to keep video and data communications running smoothly between these platforms and decision-makers, so we are excited to announce new, complete solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the UAS market."

About DataPath® Inc.

In remote and high-risk operating environments, dependable real-time communications are critical to situational awareness and mission success. DataPath specializes in advanced communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a range of both custom and commercial off-the-shelf field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

