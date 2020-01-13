DataPath Awarded Position on U.S. Army's GTACS II Contract

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions, announced today they have been awarded a position on the U.S. Army's $5.1 Billion Global Tactical Advanced Communications Systems II (GTACS II) contract vehicle. The army expects work to occur through January 5, 2030.

According to the U.S. Army, GTACS II covers information technology services and hardware to support the development of a tactical communications network for soldiers. The vehicle also includes software and hardware engineering, program management and analysis, systems engineering and supply chain management.

"DataPath is excited to be included on the Army's GTACS II contract," said David McDonald, CEO & Executive Chairman, DataPath. "It has been an honor for DataPath to serve the Army for the past 22 years, and we look forward to providing continued support to their missions at home and abroad."

Under this contract, DataPath will continue to provide the Army true value-added solutions, including Portable SATCOM Antenna Systems, Transportable Hubs, towable SATCOM Transportable Terminals, Professional Services, MaxView® Network Management Systems, and MaxDefenseTM Cybersecurity solutions.

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

