DataPath Examines the Health of Consumer-Directed Healthcare After a Decade of the ACA

Eleven Years After the Affordable Care Act, The Consumer-Directed Healthcare Market Thrives. Tweet this

"The ACA is the most comprehensive American healthcare reform legislation since the 1960s," said Bo Armstrong, DataPath Chief Marketing Officer. "Despite many obstacles, or perhaps because of them, the CDH account market has significantly grown year-over-year as the ACA has evolved. The question now is whether this growth will continue, not to mention how employers, brokers, and third-party benefit administrators (TPAs) can take advantage of the market expansion."

Interested parties may download a free copy of the whitepaper on the DataPath website.

DataPath will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, November 11, at 2:00 PM (CT) to discuss the whitepaper.

