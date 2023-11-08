DataPath Granted Non-Bank HSA Custodian Status

News provided by

DataPath, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 09:57 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath Financial Services, Inc. (DFS) announced today its approval by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a Non-Bank Custodian for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) effective November 1, 2023.

DFS can now provide more expansive capacity to its HSA client partners, including powerful efficiencies in both compliance and flexibility.

"Having debuted our HSA administration platform in 2004, DataPath already offered perhaps the most proven system on the market," said John Robbins, Jr., DataPath's president and chief executive officer. "This decision by the IRS proves that we have the experience and scope to serve just about any plan administrator or financial institution," he said.

DFS received Non-Bank Custodian approval by completing an extensive application process involving more than a year of intense scrutiny by regulatory officials.

"This achievement is a big deal. You have to put in the work, prove your strengths, and demonstrate the quality of your experience," said Chris Gunderman, DataPath's chief financial officer.

Among the many benefits to DataPath client partners of the company becoming an approved Non-Bank Custodian, DFS can now support these areas and more:

  • Provide a new and unique avenue for third party administrators to partner with brokers and banks
  • Open up new revenue opportunities for client partners
  • Boost deposit growth for banks through a robust solution with patented features that surpass what is typically available through core banking platforms

Starting January 1, DFS will become the non-bank custodian for all HSAToday® and Summit HSA health savings accounts, along with all white-label HSA products administered on the DataPath platform. Previously, the role has been fulfilled by National Advisors Trust Company, Inc. of South Dakota (NATSD).

The custodian conversion process will have minimal impact on current customers of DataPath HSA management services and the DataPath HSA platform. All login processes, user portals, mobile apps, and debit cards will remain the same.

About DataPath: DataPath Financial Services, Inc. is a wholly owned division of DataPath, Inc., a leading business solutions provider for third-party administrators. DataPath has been helping companies in the employee benefits industry get where they want to grow for nearly 40 years by developing innovative business and technology solutions. Summit, the company's benefits administration platform, is the industry's first all-in-one cloud technology solution for seamless CDH, HSA, Well-Being, COBRA, and Billing administration. Learn more at dpath.com.

Contact:
Melissa Howard
melissa@marketingworks360.com

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

Also from this source

Mental Health Support Joins the List of Essential Employee Benefits for 2024

DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employee benefits administration, has published a new whitepaper entitled "Mental...

DataPath partners with Mastercard and HealthLock to help protect against healthcare fraud and billing errors

DataPath, a leading technology and growth services provider for third-party administrators, has partnered with Mastercard and HealthLock to help...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.