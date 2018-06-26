DataPath Satellite Communications Gateway Recognized as a U.S. Defense Information System Network Facility of the Year

DataPath has supported a satellite communications gateway at Ramstein Air Base since 2001, when the U.S. Air Force needed to rapidly improve its bandwidth scalability for global operations. DataPath installed a fixed earth terminal with the ability to operate on both military and commercial satellite networks. This strategic flexible gateway, backed by DataPath's embedded satellite communications specialists, ensures near constant connectivity.

"Since gateway facilities provide such a critical link between remote forces and U.S.-based decision-makers, DataPath is especially honored to receive this recognition," said Sherin Kamal, DataPath's President & CEO. "We are proud to have been trusted for almost two decades to support Ramstein Air Base with satellite ground station equipment and service."

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

