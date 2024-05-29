DataPath Welcomes New Executives to Spearhead Growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a trailblazer in technology solutions for the employee benefits, financial services, and insurance sectors, is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished executives to its leadership team.

Sherry Lawton steps into the role of Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth for ProsperityHSA, DataPath's latest venture to revolutionize the Health Savings Account (HSA) landscape. With over two decades of expertise in HSA banking and consumer-directed healthcare, Lawton is tasked with spearheading market opportunity identification and propelling ProsperityHSA's revenue growth. She will also contribute her strategic vision to the DataPath, Inc. executive leadership team. Lawton's distinguished career includes key sales and leadership positions at Lynx, Fidelity Investments, Alegeus Technologies, FIS, and Fiserv.

Tom Cox assumes the position of Senior Director of Sales for Accelergent Growth Solutions, DataPath's division dedicated to accelerating growth and profitability for firms in the benefits, financial services, and insurance industries. Cox will direct sales strategies for Accelergent services including business process management, outsourcing, technology and automation, customer service, and marketing. His impressive 25-year career has featured roles with healthcare and fintech companies such as WEX Health, Edifecs, Alegeus Technologies, and HSABank.

About DataPath, Inc.

Marking its 40th anniversary of innovation, DataPath, Inc. continues to be a pivotal force in reshaping the employee benefits, financial services, and insurance industries. The company's flagship DataPath Summit platform offers an integrated solution for managing CDH, HSA, Well-Being, COBRA, and Billing. ProsperityHSA is set to disrupt the HSA market, carving out new avenues for growth in banking and financial services. Accelergent Growth Solutions enhances business growth and performance through the delivery of expert business process management, outsourcing, technology and automation, customer service, and award-winning marketing services.

