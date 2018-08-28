DataPath White Paper Analyzes Effects of Outdated Technology on TPA Revenue Generation, Compliance and Client Relationships

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, third party administrators (TPAs) who offer consumer directed healthcare (CDH) account and COBRA billing services have had to rely on separate technology solutions to perform their day-to-day tasks. A recent white paper from DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of healthcare benefits administration solutions, analyzes a typical TPA workflow and identifies the compliance and cost-related issues that are associated with a multi-solution (or integrated solution) setup.

The white paper, "How TPAs Can Balance Their Workload, Ensure Compliance, and Generate More Revenue Through Platform Efficiency," examines how communication breakdowns and unsynchronized data can degrade the TPA-client relationship; cost TPAs, employers, and employees time and money; and cause administrative headaches through redundant fees and duplicate workflows.

The white paper also discusses technological solutions that allow TPAs greater flexibility, reduced costs, streamlined processes and confident compliance.

"When TPAs adopt a multi-solution approach to benefits administration, not only is it cumbersome, but it creates a host of issues, from potential compliance violations to higher overhead expenses," says Greg Licata, chief product officer for DataPath. "TPAs can greatly benefit from a single, comprehensive administration platform."

Read the white paper at https://dpath.com/wp-tpa-technology/.

About DataPath: DataPath, Inc., is a privately-owned technology company headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. DataPath creates cloud-based solutions for the administration of employer-sponsored benefits, including FSAs, HRAs, HSAs, Transit Accounts and COBRA. The company is also an end-to-end card and payments processor. Learn more at https://dpath.com.

