Dataprise, a Nationally Recognized IT Managed Services Provider, Announces Partnership with Trinity Hunt Partners

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a leading IT managed services provider (MSP), announced today it has received a majority investment from Trinity Hunt Partners (Dallas, TX). Dataprise, an early managed services pioneer and an MSP industry leader, is based outside of Washington, DC. The company manages the technology needs of more than 1,000 business customers throughout the United States.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Trinity Hunt," said David Eisner, Dataprise Founder and CEO. "Business technology needs are changing even more rapidly today than when I started Dataprise twenty-five years ago. Our partnership with THP will provide us the resources and capabilities we need to stay ahead of those changes on behalf of our clients."

The existing leadership team will [continue to manage the company with a] focus on expanding Dataprise's core IT service offerings and geographic reach.

"Dataprise's commitment to service quality and technology thought leadership are true differentiators," said Blake Apel, Partner at Trinity Hunt. "We have spent more than three years on a thematic deep dive in IT managed services, meeting with more than 50 companies in the space. We believe Dataprise is best-in-class in the industry, and we plan to support the company as it grows through acquisitions to become a market leading national managed services player."

Dataprise's primary operations will continue to run out of its technology headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. For more information on Dataprise and its comprehensive suite of IT services, please visit: https://www.dataprise.com/ .

ABOUT DATAPRISE:

Established in 1995 to help growing businesses manage, leverage, and maximize their investments in information technology, Dataprise is a leading IT managed services provider offering a holistic and personalized approach to:

IT Management

IT Strategy and Consulting

Information Security Solutions

Help Desk Support Services

Cloud Services

Dataprise is committed to creating a one-of-a-kind customer experience and is dedicated to customer success, striving to provide each business client with an unfair competitive advantage through IT.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS:

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm focused on investing in leading services businesses. Since its inception, Trinity Hunt has raised funds with aggregate commitments of approximately $775 million. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial business services and healthcare services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com .

CONTACT:

Marissa Ferraraccio | Director of Marketing |Dataprise | Marissa.Ferraraccio@Dataprise.com | 301-9450712

Blake Apel | Partner | Trinity Hunt Partners | Bapel@trinityhunt.com | 214-777-6615

