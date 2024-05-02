Dataprise Expands East Coast Footprint with Acquisition of North Carolina-Based Hooks Systems

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a distinguished provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of Hooks Systems, an IT service provider in Wilmington, North Carolina. The acquisition further expands Dataprise's East Coast presence into the Carolinas while providing Hooks Systems' clients access to Dataprise's broad portfolio of premier IT and cybersecurity services.

Dataprise today announced the acquisition of Hooks Systems, an IT services provider in Wilmington, North Carolina. Post this Dataprise acquires North Carolina-based MSP Hooks Systems

Established in 1995, Hooks Systems has built a strong reputation as a dedicated provider of high-quality IT services for its 165 clients across North Carolina and beyond. By teaming up with Dataprise, Hooks Systems' clients now benefit from access to Dataprise's world-class cybersecurity, data protection, and cloud services to protect and modernize their business while driving business outcomes forward.

"Hooks Systems has built a solid foundation in North Carolina helping businesses solve their technology challenges by delivering comprehensive IT support. Their relentless commitment to supporting their clients and position as the top IT provider in Wilmington make them a great fit for Dataprise as we grow our regional footprint on the East Coast," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise.

"Joining forces with Dataprise is an exciting new chapter for Hooks Systems that will allow significant growth and opportunities for both our employees and clients," said Gerald Hooks, Owner and CEO of Hooks Systems. "Dataprise's client-centric approach aligns well with our reputation as a trusted IT partner and together we will be able to deepen our relationships with clients and beyond with expanded portfolio offerings powered by enterprise-grade technologies and cyber solutions that scale as businesses grow."

"The addition of Hooks Systems further elevates Dataprise's footprint on the East Coast and drives forward our mission of delivering best-in-class technology services with a personalized, local touch," said Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise. "Wilmington and the surrounding areas are rapidly growing markets and this acquisition helps build a strong foothold in the region to uncover new opportunities together to further attract new business."

About Dataprise

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

SOURCE Dataprise