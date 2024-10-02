Dataprise Expands East Coast Footprint with Acquisition of Virginia Beach-Based 360IT Partners

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a distinguished provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of 360IT Partners, an IT service provider in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The acquisition further expands Dataprise's East Coast presence by expanding into Southeast Virginia while providing 360IT Partner's clients access to Dataprise's broad portfolio of premier IT and cybersecurity services.

Founded in 1995, 360IT Partners has been dedicated to being a complete IT partner for their 130 clients across Virginia Beach and surrounding areas. By teaming up with Dataprise, 360IT Partners' clients now benefit from access to Dataprise's enterprise-grade technology pillars proven to bolster cyber protection, improve business resiliency, and drive business outcomes through technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome 360IT Partners to the Dataprise team. With an award-winning reputation in Virginia Beach, 360IT Partners has a proven track record of helping businesses navigate technology challenges by delivering comprehensive IT solutions. Their commitment to long-term client success and innovative services aligns strongly with our mission as we continue to expand our presence nationwide," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise.

"360IT Partners is passionate about providing proactive client experiences and solving emergent IT problems, covering our clients' technology from every angle," said Martin Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of 360IT Partners. "By joining with Dataprise, we open up more opportunities for growth and innovation to bring more value to our clients while continuing to provide the personalized service they know and trust."

"360IT Partners has a demonstrated history of success in the Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads areas, backed by a robust portfolio of IT solutions for their clients. This strategic alignment positions 360IT Partners as a valuable addition to Dataprise's East Coast presence as we continue to expand our regional footprint," stated Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A at Dataprise.

About Dataprise

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

