Dataprise Expands National Reach with the Acquisition of RevelSec, a Security-First Managed Service Provider

June 21, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a premier provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced that it acquired RevelSec, a security-first managed service provider headquartered in Texas. The acquisition will further expand Dataprise's national footprint and add high-value vertical expertise while providing RevelSec clients access to Dataprise's broad portfolio of powerhouse services.

Since 2011, RevelSec has been helping clients protect what matters most through leading-edge cybersecurity, cloud, and managed services. RevelSec serves 200 clients across heavily regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, and oil and gas. These clients now have seamless access to Dataprise's world-class Service Desk and unrivaled Cybersecurity, Data Protection, and Microsoft Cloud technology practices to drive their businesses forward.

"Dataprise has built the most complete portfolio of end-to-end technology solutions to power business today and transform tomorrow. Aligned with our client-first commitment, we are expanding our national footprint to combine our premier technology services with local support in the regions our clients are demanding," said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise. "RevelSec's growing client base and high customer satisfaction levels coupled with their cybersecurity-focus make them the ideal addition to the Dataprise family."

"RevelSec's mission is to passionately deliver peace of mind by creating personalized and trusted security and IT experiences for our clients. By joining forces with Dataprise we can now execute this mission at scale and bring deeper value to our clients," said Jason Silva, CEO, RevelSec. "We are thrilled to join the Dataprise family and be part of a national MSP focused on client success, security and premier experiences."

"RevelSec is Dataprise's latest SMB MSP acquisition and continues the company's MSP acquisition strategy aimed at building a national footprint to deliver enterprise-grade technology services with a personalized, localized touch," said Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise. "Dataprise is actively looking to expand in strategic markets around the country and this acquisition supports those efforts."

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

About Dataprise
Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

