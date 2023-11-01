Dataprise Expands Nationwide Footprint with Acquisition of Colorado-based IT Service Provider PEI

News provided by

Dataprise

01 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a distinguished provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of PEI, an IT services provider in Boulder, Colorado. The acquisition brings Dataprise into the Colorado market, deepens its Microsoft practice expertise, and further expands the company's presence across the United States.

Continue Reading
Dataprise Acquires Colorado-based MSP PEI
Dataprise Acquires Colorado-based MSP PEI

Founded in 1988, PEI's mission is to architect and deliver IT solutions that effectively address the toughest business challenges for its 250 clients across Colorado and create relationships for life. By joining forces with Dataprise, PEI's clients now have access to enterprise-grade technology pillars proven to bolster cyber protection, improve business resiliency, and drive business outcomes through technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome PEI into the Dataprise family. PEI's client for life commitment, three-decade track record, and mature Colorado-based IT service operations makes them the perfect fit for Dataprise as we expand our national footprint," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise.

"Becoming a Dataprise company is a powerful step forward for our company and creates immense benefits for both our clients and employees," said Tim Krueger, President and CEO,  PEI. "In Dataprise we found a partner that shares our passion for client success, embraces our commitment to innovation, and dramatically expands our managed services portfolio."

"PEI has a strong management team, talented employees passionate about client service, and extensive reach in Colorado, a region where Dataprise did not have deep operations. This combination makes PEI the perfect addition as Dataprise executes on our strategy to build a nationwide presence for delivering enterprise-grade technology services with a localized touch," said Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise.

PEI was represented by Flatirons Capital Advisors.

About Dataprise
Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

SOURCE Dataprise

Also from this source

Dataprise Expands Footprint in New York City & Financial Services with the Acquisition of Cohere's Business

Dataprise Expands Footprint in New York City & Financial Services with the Acquisition of Cohere's Business

Dataprise, a premier provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced that it has completed an acquisition of clients and...
Dataprise Expands National Reach with the Acquisition of RevelSec, a Security-First Managed Service Provider

Dataprise Expands National Reach with the Acquisition of RevelSec, a Security-First Managed Service Provider

Dataprise, a premier provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced that it acquired RevelSec, a security-first managed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.