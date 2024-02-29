Dataquest Expands Executive Leadership Team With Celeste Grupman, CEO, Anna Pershyna, CTO, and Casey Bates, Technical Program Director, To Aid AI-Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataquest , the data and AI skill learning platform that offers flexible project-based lessons delivered to fit your busy schedule, today announced the expansion of their executive leadership team with the addition of Celeste Grupman, CEO, Anna Pershyna, CTO, and Casey Bates, Technical Program Director.

Dataquest is an EdTech platform that provides data and AI skills training to individuals and businesses. Learners have earned 1M certificates in data, programming, and AI by completing real-world projects through the online platform.

Grupman is the former Director of Operations at Dataquest, where she oversaw the company's day-to-day financial operations, set strategic priorities, and created systems and accountability across the company to ensure goals were met. In the past year, she has led the transition of Dataquest into an AI-focused upskilling platform poised to aid businesses and professionals in adopting emerging AI tools.

As CEO, Grupman will continue to bring this leadership, ingenuity, and transformative thinking into Dataquest. "Our mission to enable students will never change," Grupman explains. The entire team is passionate about serving learners and creating exceptional educational resources. AI isn't a new specialization; it is a tool that everyone, from data scientists to teachers to doctors, needs to learn to leverage.

"I am an operations leader, which will continue to be my focus. When I started with Dataquest six years ago, we were breaking new ground as a fully remote team. That frontier has been long conquered. Now, I am focusing on what it means to be an AI-driven team. I'm thrilled to invent ways for AI to improve the jobs of our team members, our product, and the value we provide to our shareholders." shares Grupman.

Dataquest will continue to expand and adapt its technical courses and platform to improve learning outcomes in the coming years. Emerging AI capabilities have created a huge opportunity to personalize learning experiences. Our primary focus is to empower students with the up-to-date skills they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving job market. We are committed to giving learners every advantage to help them start new jobs and grow their careers.

"I started Dataquest to help anyone learn data science and programming the way I did - through hands-on projects and challenges," says Vik Paruchuri, Founder & outgoing CEO of Dataquest. "I led Dataquest for eight years, and we helped more than 1M students reach their goals. I'm excited for Celeste to continue the mission and reach the next million. With the leadership of Celeste this last year, Dataquest has been able to deliver more value to learners and build a strong team."

Anna Pershyna is another addition to the leadership team, joining Dataquest as CTO. Previously, Anna served as Principal Engineer at Dataquest, where she played a pivotal role in leading daily technical operations and execution. As CTO, Anna will not only continue but also accelerate the growth of the Dataquest platform, leveraging her passion for cutting-edge technologies, strategic vision, and deep involvement in product development.

Casey Bates is now leading new course development as the Technical Program Director. His primary focus is on leveraging new AI tools to assist learners. Under his leadership, the team developed a new Generative AI Fundamentals Certification. "It is now imperative that all professionals add AI skills to their resumes, and this online course is perfect for professionals looking for a leg up," shares Bates.

To learn more about Dataquest, please visit https://www.dataquest.io .

About Dataquest

Dataquest is an online learning platform that provides data, programming, and AI project-based skills training to individuals and businesses. Dataquest enables 1M people worldwide to learn technical skills interactively online.

