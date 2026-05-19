DataRadar™ Expands Platform with Native Data Quality and Cost Optimization App on Snowflake Marketplace

Joint customers can improve data quality, reduce cloud costs, and accelerate AI readiness within their existing Snowflake environment.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataRadar™, powered by Snowflake, today announced the expansion of its platform through a native application on Snowflake Marketplace, enabling joint customers to improve data quality, optimize cloud costs, and better prepare enterprise data for AI initiatives.

Built directly within a customer's Snowflake environment, DataRadar™ helps organizations gain greater visibility across data integrity, pipeline health, performance optimization, usage intelligence, and cost management—without moving sensitive data outside their ecosystem.

"As organizations accelerate AI initiatives, many are realizing that trusted, well-managed data is foundational to success," said Chris Alfaras, Chief Information Officer of Confie and EVP of DataRadar™. "DataRadar helps customers improve visibility into their data environments, control costs, and move faster—all within Snowflake."

By operating directly within Snowflake, DataRadar helps customers streamline data operations, reduce inefficiencies, and accelerate innovation while simplifying how organizations manage enterprise data.

"Building applications natively within Snowflake can be transformative for organizations looking to move faster with their data and AI strategies," said Cody Abramson, Snowflake Enterprise Account Executive. "Partners like DataRadar™ provide customers with greater flexibility in how they optimize and manage their data environments."

As a native application on Snowflake Marketplace, customers can install and run DataRadar directly within their Snowflake environment without moving data, helping accelerate time to value while maintaining security and governance.

"With DataRadar™, we've gained the visibility and control we needed to optimize our Snowflake environment," said Swati Arora, Vice President, Data Solutions at Caesars Entertainment. "Its real-time monitoring and automation capabilities have supported both our cost optimization and data quality initiatives."

Meet DataRadar™ at Snowflake Summit 2026

Enterprise data leaders, CIOs, architects, and engineering teams attending Snowflake Summit 2026 are invited to connect with the DataRadar™ team at Moscone Center in San Francisco from June 1–4.

To schedule a meeting or product demo, visit REQUEST A DEMO.

About DataRadar™

DataRadar™ is a native application built within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud that helps organizations improve data quality, optimize cloud costs, and prepare enterprise data for AI initiatives. The platform provides visibility across data integrity, pipeline performance, usage trends, and cost management without moving data outside a customer's Snowflake environment.

DataRadar™ is a product of Confie, one of the nation's largest personal lines insurance distributors. For more information, visit www.dataradar.io.

Contact: Kenneth Kasee

[email protected]

773-569-6774

SOURCE DataRadar