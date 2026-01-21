Datarails Raises $70M Series C Led by One Peak to Make AI the Foundation of the CFO's Office

The company's unique approach is built around making AI the foundation of the CFO's Office, while enabling finance teams to continue using Excel - by far their core software of choice. The new funding will be used to accelerate Datarails' geographic expansion across North America and EMEA, further increase investment in R&D, and open up the possibility of acquiring other players in the sector in the coming months.

Led by One Peak, a specialist growth equity investor, new and existing investors participating in the round include Vertex Growth, Vintage Investment Partners, Zeev Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Joey Low, Qumra Capital, and Claltech. The investment comes as Datarails' platform saw 70% year-over-year revenue growth, with its team nearly doubling to over 400 employees globally in 2025.

The company's growth reflects strong demand for its Excel-native approach. This has seen Datarails quickly emerge as the leading FP&A platform for finance teams seeking AI-native planning and analysis without leaving Excel. It comes as research indicates that 99% of financial professionals spend more than three hours a day in Excel and 89% of Gen Zers and Millennials believe it will remain "as important" or "more important" in the next decade. Yet critical workflows - from FP&A and month-end close to spend control - still often exist in siloes, forcing finance teams to waste time on manual spreadsheet and data tasks, instead of strategic analysis.

Datarails solves this by allowing finance teams to maintain the familiarity and flexibility of Excel, while ending the pain of piecing together fragmented financial data, freeing them to drive strategic decisions instead. Datarails' FinanceOS operating system serves as the decision engine of the CFO's Office, with its multi-product platform covering FP&A, month-end close, cash management, spend control, and other core finance functions. Further products are set to launch this year.

"AI is the great equalizer for finance teams, which is why we've been working to make it the foundation of the CFO's Office, rather than just a feature," said Didi Gurfinkel, CEO and Co-founder of Datarails. "CFOs are asking: 'How can I transform our processes and workflows in the AI era?' By giving them a single source of truth that powers AI-driven insights across every critical workflow, we're not only answering that question but also transforming their entire function."

Demonstrating Datarails' evolution from FP&A leader to complete finance platform, more than 50% of the company's growth in 2025 came from product solutions launched in the past 12 months. These include Month-End Close , a tool to help CFOs visualize, streamline, and manage the entire close process, and Cash Management, which connects to company bank data in real time, enabling finance teams to monitor cash position, forecast liquidity, and manage cash flow with accuracy and ease.

New Strategy, Planning, and Reporting AI Finance Agents launching today allow finance professionals to ask questions and instantly generate board-ready PowerPoint slides, PDF, and Excel files based on unified ERP, CRM, HRIS, and Excel data. Key capabilities include:

Profitability Analysis: "What's driving our profitability changes this year?"

Predictive Forecasting: "What happens if revenue grows slower next quarter?"

Budget Variance: "Why did Marketing go over budget last month?"

Purpose-built around each company's internal data, the new agents are significantly more private, secure, accurate, and expedient than generic AI tools.

"Datarails has cracked the code of what finance teams actually need from AI: not flashy features, but trustworthy intelligence built on clean, consolidated data," added David Klein, Co-founder and Managing Partner at One Peak. "Their Excel-native approach is brilliant because it meets CFOs where they already work, while their multi-product strategy demonstrates the kind of ambitious, category-defining vision we look for. With their exceptional growth trajectory and clear product-market fit, we're thrilled to partner with the whole team as they transform the CFO's Office into a true strategic nerve center for modern businesses."

The Strategy, Planning, and Reporting AI Finance Agents are now available to new and current Datarails customers.

About Datarails

Datarails is the only AI-native financial platform providing a single source of truth for the CFO's Office across FP&A, cash management, spend control, and month-end close. Through seamless data consolidation, uniting financial and operational data, Datarails is the unified finance platform where all workflows and data come together to deliver actionable insights for businesses. As the most flexible and scalable solution, Datarails lets you stay within Excel and our web-based platform, transforming the CFO's Office into the home of business insights for any business, in any sector, at any stage.

About One Peak

One Peak is a leading growth equity firm with $4bn in assets under management that invests in technology companies in the scale-up phase. One Peak provides growth capital, operating expertise, and access to its extensive network to exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to help transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. In addition to Datarails, One Peak's investments include Akur8, Ardoq, Cymulate, Deepki, Docplanner, emnify, iplicit, Keepit, Lucca, Neo4j, PandaDoc, Sparta, and many others. To learn more, visit www.onepeak.tech.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866284/Datarails_Co_Founders.jpg

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Datarails