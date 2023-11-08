Datarails Ranked 90th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Datarails saw 1686% growth due to prioritization in companies of Financial Planning and Analysis and clear demand for Excel-based processes

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datarails today announced it ranked 90th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Datarails grew 1686% in the three-year period between 2019 and 2022.

Datarails's Cofounder and CEO, Didi Gurfinkel, credits this ranking to the fact that Datarails allow customers to reap all the benefits enjoyed from Excel, while bringing data consolidation, advanced visualization, reporting and AI capabilities to uncover strategic business insights.

Didi Gurfinkel, Datarails CEO and co-founder says: "Our growth has been powered by creating a powerful market fit serving hundreds of thousands of finance teams doing strategic financial analysis who work primarily in Excel. Datarails lets finance teams continue to reap all the benefits of Excel but with the robustness of a powerful database and killer features provided by Datarails. Our ongoing growth is underpinned by our market-leading technology empowering modern FP&A teams with game-changing AI, dashboarding and storytelling. This is delivering fast and accurate strategic business decisions for hundreds of businesses"

"Being named among the fastest-growing companies in the US is a huge achievement and I want to give enormous credit to our product, customer success team, sales, and of course our customers, who have been our partners in forging a new and dynamic role of strategic leadership in finance teams."

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Datarails

Datarails is the AI-powered financial planning and analysis platform built for Excel users.

Datarails allows finance teams to continue to reap all the benefits you love from Excel, while bringing data consolidation, advanced visualization, reporting and AI capabilities to uncover strategic business insights.

Using Datarails gets you ready to support strategic and operational decision making in real time - giving you the ability to handle spontaneous requests with the help of suggestions and insights provided by Datarails' AI.

Datarails technology is underpinned by FinanceOS™ which connects and syncs all previously disparate spreadsheets and sources of data within a company. Consolidated in the cloud, FinanceOS, standardizes all data from financial systems, operational systems, and payroll, providing a complete financial picture for the CFO's office

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

For further information contact Jonathan Marciano, Datarails Director of Communications +972586135342 or email Jonathan Marciano

SOURCE Datarails