DataRooms.com Embeds the dtSearch Engine to Enable Instant Searching across Terabytes of Virtual Data Room Content

DALLAS and BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataRooms.com and dtSearch together announce the integration of the dtSearch Engine to enable instant searching across terabytes of data within DataRoom.com's virtual data rooms. DataRooms.com delivers world-class virtual data rooms for enterprise information exchange such as due diligence review. dtSearch specializes in developer and enterprise text retrieval (including its own document filters) to instantly search terabytes of online and offline data. The DataRooms.com integration of the dtSearch Engine benefits DataRoom.com's virtual data room clients by letting them instantly search all materials uploaded to the data room, even "paper" documents.

Enterprise decision making requires a shared space for data disclosure and collaboration. DataRooms.com virtual data room (VDR) clients include investment and commercial banking organizations, private equity firms, commercial real estate, the life cycle and pharmaceuticals industry, the oil and gas industry, the legal industry and other corporations. Each DataRooms.com VDR enables sophisticated online information exchanges with robust data protection and extensive worldwide collaboration options.

For searching through data in each VDR, DataRooms.com embeds the dtSearch Engine. "As users upload files, DataRooms.com processes those files in real-time and adds the content of those files to an optimized dtSearch Engine search index," says Craig Serold, SVP of Client Services at DataRooms.com. "This allows our clients to run instant text searches, including an array of basic and advanced search techniques, across all VDR data."

Full-text search is only valuable when it covers all relevant content, and scanned documents often predominate in VDRs. Many VDR providers do not make this content instantly searchable. This is where DataRoom.com's integrated optical character recognition (OCR) makes all the difference. After OCR, the scanned documents immediately become a part of the dtSearch Engine-searchable repository.

The dtSearch Engine's fuzzy search functionality is specifically designed to sift through potential OCR and other typographical errors which often appear in email text. Fuzzy searching is adjustable from 0 to 10, and DataRoom.com makes this feature available to its end-users in combination with other dtSearch Engine search features.

Finally, the data access rights each VDR client selects also apply to dtSearch Engine search results. "The access controls our clients select for their VDRs are fully carried over to the search process," adds Serold. "Results are 'trimmed' to ensure end users only see content they are specifically authorized to see."

dtSearch's core developer component, the dtSearch Engine, can instantly search terabytes of mixed documents, emails plus nested attachments, databases and online data with over 25 different search options. The dtSearch Engine has its own proprietary document filters for data parsing, extraction, conversion and display (including with highlighted hits). The dtSearch Engine SDK offers these capabilities through C++, Java and .NET / .NET Core APIs to Windows, Mac and Linux developers, both for "on premises" applications as well as for online platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

About DataRooms.com, datarooms.com

Since 2009, DataRooms.com has been a leading provider Virtual Data Room (VDR) services to help companies secure and streamline the exchange of electronic information outside their company firewalls. The DataRooms.com platform is widely used by investment banks and financial advisory firms, during due diligence, to facilitate the complex information exchange and security needs involved with large scale merger and acquisitions, public/private placements and corporate financing rounds. In addition to enterprise search, DataRooms.com provides digital rights management controls to digitally watermark documents while preventing users from downloading, printing, and/or taking screenshots of documents, ensuring that confidential information remains protected at every stage. Visit datarooms.com to get started with a free trial.

About dtSearch, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

Media Contact:

Daria Newell

SSPR

719-345-2889

[email protected]

SOURCE dtSearch

Related Links

https://dtsearch.com/

