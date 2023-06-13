DataScan Appoints Keaton Summerlin as Dedicated Equipment Finance Account Manager

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan announces the promotion of Keaton Summerlin to Account Manager, Equipment Finance. DataScan announced that it had joined Equipment Leasing and Finance Associate (ELFA) earlier this year. As part of its commitment to the Equipment Finance space, DataScan has assigned a dedicated resource available to address lenders' needs with its specialized solution suite. Mr. Summerlin's experience and expertise in wholesale lending make him a valued asset.

Keaton Summerlin

For over 30 years, DataScan has provided solutions designed specifically for wholesale lenders, helping manage the wholesale loan lifecycle while decreasing risk. An industry leader in the automotive space, DataScan has widened its focus to include equipment finance in an effort to address its wholesale lending pain points.

Keaton Summerlin's addition to Equipment Finance marks the next chapter in DataScan's growth and will continue to bring greater insights and efficiency to their client's operations. As the Account Manager of the Equipment Finance Business, Keaton will be a strong voice for DataScan in the equipment finance industry.

"I am very excited about this new endeavor and for the opportunity to help shape DataScan's strategic business objectives," said Brian Johnson, Vice President of DataScan's Revenue Operations. "Keaton's expertise in Wholesale Finance Lending allows him to serve clients' needs and improve the company's ability to provide data-driven, high-value solutions. I am confident he will bring great value to the Equipment Finance market."

Keaton Summerlin added, "I am excited to represent DataScan and to see everyone at a future ELFA event!"

We look forward to Keaton excelling in his new role and ushering in the next era of innovative Equipment Finance solutions.

About DataScan

DataScan is a leader in providing banks and financial institutions with a holistic approach to wholesale portfolio and inventory risk management. DataScan's solutions suite allows lenders to create transparency and improve efficiencies while mitigating risk. With over 30 years of experience, DataScan's expertise can revolutionize your business's wholesale loan ecosystem.

Media Contact

DataScan

Lisa Mallean, Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

678.230.0384

www.onedatascan.com

