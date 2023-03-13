DataScan Joins Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA)

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan is proud to announce its formal acceptance into the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), deepening its commitment to the equipment finance industry.

For over 30 years, DataScan has provided solutions designed specifically for wholesale lenders, helping manage the wholesale loan lifecycle while decreasing risk. An industry leader in the automotive space, DataScan has widened its focus to include equipment finance in an effort to address its wholesale lending pain points. As an ELFA member, DataScan can better contribute to industry discussions and collaborate with fellow members to solve common challenges found in asset-based finance.

"We're excited to join ELFA," said Brian Koprowski, CEO of DataScan, "the wealth of knowledge, connections, and resources that come with this membership can further DataScan's ability to empower equipment finance lenders with valuable insights into their wholesale lending businesses." With ELFA membership, DataScan can collaborate with members and drive innovative solutions to the equipment finance industry.

President of DataScan, Matt Powell, added, "Thanks to Auxilior Capital for sponsoring our membership. DataScan has a long history of serving the equipment finance space on behalf of numerous clients. This membership allows DataScan to expand its presence in the equipment finance industry and deliver new ways to add value. ELFA has been great to work with, and we look forward to building long-standing relationships with ELFA and its members."

DataScan looks forward to serving the equipment finance industry with ELFA's extensive network of peers, services, and members.

About DataScan

DataScan is a leader in providing banks and financial institutions a holistic approach to wholesale portfolio and inventory risk management. DataScan's solutions suite allows lenders to create transparency and improve efficiencies while mitigating risk. With over 30 years of experience, DataScan's expertise can revolutionize your business's wholesale loan ecosystem.

