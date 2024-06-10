ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan, an industry leader in dealer commercial lending solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website. The newly designed site reflects DataScan's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of dealer commercial lenders by offering a more intuitive and streamlined browsing experience. Visitors will now find it easier than ever to explore DataScan's comprehensive solutions tailored to various industries and lending types. The site provides visitors with a user-friendly experience that equips them with the information and resources necessary for their technology investment decisions. Each industry pathway allows visitors to the site to examine better how DataScan's solutions would fit into their overall strategies for commercial lending or wholesale financing.

DataScan Launches Enhanced Website to Elevate User Experience and Showcase Commercial Lending Solutions

Key features of the redesigned website include:

Intuitive Navigation: The website boasts a user-friendly interface, allowing visitors to effortlessly navigate through the various sections and access the information they need.

Tailored Solutions Showcase: DataScan's diverse range of solutions, meticulously designed to address the unique challenges of different industries, are prominently featured, enabling visitors to find the right solution for their specific needs.

Industry Focus: With a focus on highlighting the industries served by DataScan, the website provides valuable insights into how DataScan's solutions are tailored to meet the demands of sectors such as equipment finance, automotive, powersports, and more.

Rich Content: Visitors can delve into informative articles, case studies, and testimonials that demonstrate DataScan's industry expertise and track record in delivering innovative dealer commercial lending solutions.

Responsive Design: The website is optimized for seamless viewing across various devices, ensuring an exceptional user experience whether accessed from a desktop, tablet, or smartphone.

"We are excited to unveil our new website, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading solutions to commercial lenders," said Brian Koprowski, Chief Executive Officer at DataScan. "Our goal with this new site is to create a platform that not only showcases our commercial lending solutions but also makes it easier for visitors to discover how DataScan can empower their businesses," said Koprowski.

For more information, visit the DataScan website or DataScan's LinkedIn page for additional updates.

About DataScan

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, DataScan stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management solutions. Our commitment lies in empowering lenders to efficiently oversee their operations and manage risk through our technologies, knowledge, and expertise.

For more information about our DataScan, please email us at [email protected] or visit us at www.onedatascan.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Mallean

Senior Marketing Manager

DataScan

[email protected]

678.230.0384

