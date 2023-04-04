DataScan Launches uVerifi, a Revolutionary Digital Auditing Tool for Wholesale Lenders in the USA and Canada

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan, the leader in providing solutions for wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management, has partnered with CheckVentory, an innovative software-as-a-service provider, to bring uVerifi, a game-changing digital auditing tool, to the US and Canadian markets. With an exclusive agreement for North America, DataScan will be the go-to provider of this cutting-edge technology.

uVerifi

uVerifi is a powerful AI-driven mobile "self-audit" solution offering both accuracy and flexibility. This innovative platform allows users to securely authenticate any number of assets rapidly and without the need for expensive equipment.

Sending out a skilled field auditor to validate a set of assets may not always be the best or most timely option. With uVerifi, you can send a link to an individual (dealer employee, relationship manager, auditor, etc.), instructing that person to take a series of photographs to validate those assets. In the field, the mobile app provides a simple and intuitive user interface, allowing any authorized person- with a mobile device to carry out the work quickly and accurately. This method saves time and money while providing accurate and reliable results.

DataScan CEO Brian Koprowski is excited about the launch of uVerifi, stating, "The process of accounting for inventory risk is evolving. The ability to provide our clients with inventory risk management alternatives is critical to DataScan's future. The industry has been looking for an efficient and cost-effective way to validate assets, and uVerifi is the perfect solution and a great first step in reinventing inventory risk management. We are thrilled to partner with CheckVentory to bring this cutting-edge technology to the North American market."

The uVerifi platform has already generated extensive interest from DataScan clients who have previewed the product. With its powerful and innovative technology-driven audit solution, uVerifi is poised to revolutionize how financial institutions monitor their wholesale loan portfolios by providing an alternative risk mitigation tool.

This partnership between DataScan and CheckVentory is a testament to their shared passion for innovation and proactive problem-solving. With their combined expertise and industry knowledge, uVerifi is set to become a game-changing solution for wholesale lenders.

For more information about uVerifi and how it can benefit your business, please visit: https://www.onedatascan.com/solutions/uverifi/

About DataScan

DataScan, a leading provider of solutions for wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management, has served the lending industry since its founding in 1989. With a team of industry experts and a deep understanding of the market, DataScan has become the go-to partner for providing lenders with solutions for wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management.

Whether providing advanced technology solutions or expert advice, DataScan is committed to delivering its clients the highest level of service. As a trusted partner in the lending industry, the company is proud of its reputation for excellence and looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with the same level of dedication and passion for many years to come.

About CheckVentory

CheckVentory is a leading provider of innovative technology-led solutions, offering software as a service to national and international businesses. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company has won numerous awards for its cutting-edge solutions.

Led by CEO Adrian Walsh, CheckVentory's platform is used across Europe, Africa, and Australia, providing businesses with valuable insights and actionable intelligence to improve their operations and drive growth. With a strong focus on innovation, CheckVentory is dedicated to delivering solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses in today's fast-paced and competitive environment.

