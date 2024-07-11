DataScan Transforms Inventory Risk Management with Innovative Solution

Introducing RiskGauge: A true digital inventory risk management solution designed for dealer commercial lenders.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan proudly unveils its newest advancement in inventory risk management—RiskGauge. This innovative tool enhances visibility and precision in inventory monitoring and risk decision-making through a comprehensive and integrated approach. RiskGauge is a true digital inventory risk management solution that consolidates multiple data sources to identify and prioritize genuine risk scenarios for a more efficient and effective inventory risk management process.

Discover a seamless platform that covers all aspects of floorplan risk management, fully integrated with other DataScan solutions for a unified user experience.

"Traditional inventory risk management relies on periodic physical audits, but the value of point-in-time data diminishes rapidly. RiskGauge revolutionizes this process with continuous and on-demand inventory risk management, utilizing data from disparate sources to provide lenders with up-to-date confidence in their risk position," said Brian Koprowski, Chief Executive Officer at DataScan. "This marks a significant transformation in how inventory risk is managed, moving away from solely depending on legacy, human-dependent methods to a true data-driven digital risk management process."

With access to timely notifications and the ability to identify trends that impact risk, RiskGauge is the solution lenders need for efficient and effective inventory and portfolio risk management. RiskGauge ensures exposure can be promptly managed and mitigated, safeguarding businesses against threats and uncertainties.

It's time to bring your inventory risk management into the future, and the future is RiskGauge. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.onedatascan.com.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, DataScan stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management solutions. Our commitment lies in empowering lenders to efficiently oversee their operations and manage risk through our technologies, knowledge, and expertise.

For more information about our DataScan, please email us at [email protected] or visit us at www.onedatascan.com.

