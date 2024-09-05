DataScan Unveils Comprehensive Commercial Lending Solution: DataScan360

DataScan360 Revolutionizes Dealer and Lender Relationship Management in the Commercial Lending Space

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan is proud to announce the debut of DataScan360, an innovative, end-to-end commercial lending solution suite specifically designed for dealer-based commercial lenders. This comprehensive suite fills critical gaps in the commercial lending lifecycle by integrating advanced, data-driven tools that enhance underwriting and risk management, thereby boosting overall operational efficiency.

DataScan360

"We are excited to introduce DataScan360, a transformative solution suite tailored to meet the unique needs of dealer commercial lending," said Brian Koprowski, Chief Executive Officer of DataScan. "DataScan360 brings together disparate data sources, giving our lenders the insights and tools they need to effectively manage their portfolios. This launch demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the commercial lending industry with state-of-the-art solutions. We believe DataScan360 will redefine the standard for managing dealer commercial portfolios."

Revolutionizing Commercial Lending with Integrated, Data-Driven Solutions

DataScan360 marks a significant advancement in DataScan's dedication to innovation in the commercial lending sector. Building on the company's extensive experience, this new solution suite includes two newly introduced products—DataCision and RiskGauge—as well as enhanced features in its core offering, Wholesale Intelligence.

: A sophisticated credit underwriting solution crafted for dealer commercial lenders, DataCision seamlessly integrates credit underwriting with financial metrics analysis and is fully compatible with DataScan's Wholesale Intelligence platform. RiskGauge: An advanced inventory risk management platform that goes beyond traditional risk analysis to provide real-time insights into both dealer and inventory risks.

"By integrating these tools, DataScan360 delivers a unified data solution that improves transaction efficiencies for both lenders and dealers," Koprowski continued. "The solution suite bridges operational gaps between internal departments, simplifying the management of relationships and processes throughout the lifecycle."

A Unified Approach to Risk Management and Data Integration

A standout feature of DataScan360 is its ability to leverage data across multiple platforms, enhancing risk management and operational decision-making. This platform enables seamless data integration and connectivity, allowing lenders to manage the entire loan cycle within a single, secure environment. This comprehensive approach empowers lenders to operate globally, offering a unified solution for risk management and industry engagement.

About DataScan

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, DataScan stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management solutions. Our commitment lies in empowering lenders to efficiently oversee their operations and manage risk through our technologies, knowledge, and expertise.

For more information about our DataScan, please email us at [email protected] or visit us at www.onedatascan.com .

