Datasea Announces Breakthrough in Acoustic-Driven Brain-Computer Interface Technology

Developing Healthcare and Intelligent Interaction Through Core Acoustic Innovation

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a global technology enterprise specializing in acoustic high-tech innovations and AI multimodal digital solutions, today announced progress in its research and development efforts related to brain–computer interfaces (BCI) technologies. The Company's Real-Time Closed-Loop Vibration-Enhanced BCI System and Acoustic-Coupled EEG Signal Enhancement System have successfully completed engineering-stage development. These technologies enable an integrated technical framework supporting brain-signal acquisition, decoding, feedback modulation, missing-signal reconstruction, and acoustic-field enhancement.

The Company believes this development provides a technical basis for potential future applications in areas such as healthcare, neuromodulation, and intelligent interaction, subject to further development, validation, and regulatory review.

Core Technological Highlights: Application of Acoustic Technology in Non-Invasive BCI

Through the application of its acoustic technologies in the BCI field, Datasea focuses on improving the unstable signal quality and insufficient decoding accuracy.

1. Establishing New Capabilities in Dynamic Decoding and Closed-Loop Optimization

Traditional BCIs rely on static algorithms that struggle to adapt to rapid fluctuations in EEG signals. Datasea's real-time closed-loop vibration enhancement approach is designed to support dynamic decoding and feedback-based optimization, with potential benefits including:

Improved interpretation of key brain signals, such as motor intention;

Enhanced performance in complex or noisy environments;

Automatic algorithm adjustment for improved real-time responsiveness.

2. Acoustic-Coupled EEG Signal Enhancement

EEG signals are highly susceptible to interference during acquisition.

Datasea's acoustic-coupled enhancement technology is intended to:

Assisst in detecting and reconstructing missing or weakened EEG segments more effectively;

improve signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and data completeness;

Support more consistent performance in operation in real-world application scenarios.

Potential Application Areas

With system-level integration completed at the engineering stage, Datasea expects that its technologies may support further development toward practical applications, including:

Improved rehabilitation outcomes for motor recovery and neuromodulation;

Non-invasive consumer and wellness devices;

Human–machine interaction for intelligent devices and accessibility tools;

Broader integration within the Company's acoustics and AI technology portfolio.

Datasea plans to accelerate commercialization across multiple industries, subject to continued technical verification, regulatory considerations and market conditions.

Market Context

According to industry research reports published by Grand View Research (2024) :

The global BCI market is projected to exceed USD 15–20 billion by 2030 ;

; Non-invasive BCI is expected to be a fast-growing segment due to its safety, accessibility, and broader application potential;

Healthcare rehabilitation, consumer electronics, and intelligent wearables are anticipated to be the key demand drivers over the next decade.

The Company believes these trends support continued long-term research interest in BCI-related technologies.

CEO Statement

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea, commented:

"We believe this progress in Datasea's acoustic technologies for brain–computer interfaces marks the successful completion of our core EEG technology chain and establishes a distinctive and robust competitive advantage through sound-wave coupling and closed-loop vibration enhancement.

We believe Datasea's technologies—including our BCI innovations—hold significant commercialization potential and strong industry value across healthcare, intelligent interaction, and the broader future of human–machine integration.

Under our strategic framework of 'Acoustic Technology + Multi-Scenario Applications,' we believe the Company will continue to advance innovation and accelerate the deployment of acoustics-driven solutions across a wide range of industries.

Going forward, we remain committed to driving technology transfer, expanding partnerships, and opening new application scenarios, thereby creating sustainable and high-quality long-term growth for our shareholders."

