Datasea Announces Strategic Collaboration with a Leading Brain-Computer Interface Company in China

Acoustic Enhancement Technology Expands into the Multi-Billion-Dollar Non-Invasive BCI and Healthcare Applications Market

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (the "Company" or "Datasea") today announced that its China operating subsidiary, Datasea Jingwei Information Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Nanjing Linghang Intelligent Aviation Technology Co., Ltd., a leading China-based enterprise specializing in brain–computer interface ("BCI") research and product applications.

Pursuant to the agreement, the parties will explore the application of Datasea's acoustic enhancement technologies in non-invasive BCI and healthcare robot systems, with a focus on addressing long-standing industry challenges, including insufficient EEG signal stability and limited signal decoding accuracy. The collaboration will include system integration validation, engineering testing, and application-oriented exploration, and is intended to lay a technical foundation for the subsequent productization and commercialization of acoustic technologies in rehabilitation training and healthcare service scenarios.

Acoustic Technologies Offer a New Technical Pathway for Non-Invasive BCI

Within the above collaboration framework, Datasea will apply its accumulated capabilities in advanced acoustic technologies to BCI application scenarios, forming a series of acoustic solutions—including sound-wave coupling enhancement mechanisms and real-time closed-loop vibration modulation methods—designed to improve EEG signal acquisition quality, enhance overall system stability, and increase adaptability in complex application environments.

Datasea's exploration of BCI applications represents a natural extension of its core acoustic technologies into the fields of neuromodulation and intelligent interaction, and is consistent with the Company's existing development pathway in healthcare and intelligent application scenarios.

Joint Technical Validation and System-Level Integration Exploration

In accordance with the collaboration agreement, the parties will conduct joint technical testing and application evaluations centered on system integration and engineering validation, with the objective of assessing the feasibility of incorporating acoustic enhancement modules into existing BCI and healthcare robot system architectures.

Nanjing Linghang Intelligent Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise focused on BCI technologies, healthcare robotics, and scenario-based system solutions. The company has established technical capabilities and practical experience in non-invasive BCI systems, multi-channel EEG signal acquisition, signal processing, system-level engineering validation platforms, and robotic system integration. Its related products and solutions have undergone application validation across hospitals, healthcare centers, elderly care institutions, disability service organizations, and community rehabilitation settings in multiple regions of China.

By integrating Datasea's acoustic enhancement technologies with Linghang Intelligent's existing BCI systems and healthcare robot product foundations, the parties will jointly advance the validation and application exploration of acoustic-enhanced technologies in real-world systems. The introduction of acoustic enhancement is expected to contribute positively to improvements in signal acquisition stability and overall system reliability, thereby providing stronger technical support for the progression of BCI-related technologies toward productization and practical deployment in rehabilitation and healthcare service scenarios.

Market Background

According to industry research reports published in 2024 by Grand View Research and Fortune Business Insights:

The global brain–computer interface market is expected to exceed USD 15–20 billion by 2030 ;

; Non-invasive BCI technologies, due to their safety, accessibility, and broader application potential, are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment;

Over the next decade, medical rehabilitation, consumer electronics, and intelligent wearable devices are expected to serve as the primary demand drivers.

The Company believes that continued growth in rehabilitation medicine and elderly care services will provide sustained momentum for the long-term research and development, engineering validation, and application exploration of BCI-related technologies.

Management Commentary

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea, commented:

"We believe that brain–computer interface technology represents an important technical direction with substantial long-term growth potential. Along this path, Datasea has completed the development of acoustic enhancement technology prototypes and patent layouts, including coupling enhancement and real-time closed-loop vibration modulation, and has preliminarily validated the application potential of acoustic technologies in improving signal quality and decoding stability for non-invasive BCI systems.

At present, through our collaboration with Linghang Intelligent, we are introducing these technologies into healthcare robot and BCI system architectures for system-level validation, while simultaneously advancing the development of application-oriented non-invasive BCI products incorporating our acoustic technology strengths. From a technical and application perspective, Datasea is positioned not only to provide critical underlying enhancement solutions to existing BCI systems, but also to progressively develop the potential to deliver proprietary BCI system products.

We view brain–computer interface technology not as a leap into a new field, but as a natural extension of Datasea's acoustic technologies into neuromodulation and intelligent interaction. As validation and development efforts continue, we aim to deliver valuable technical solutions to the rehabilitation and healthcare industries while expanding the Company's long-term growth opportunities and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:



Datasea Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

[email protected]

SOURCE Datasea Inc.