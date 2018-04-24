DataServ Signs World Wide Technology As Newest Client

As part of the agreement, DataServ will deliver automated AP solutions to World Wide Technology including use of artificial intelligence to match PO invoices via DataServ AutoVouchTM and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, deployment of distributed coding & approval workflow for non-PO invoices and exceptions, and receipt of invoices in all forms through the DataServ Digital Mailroom.

In addition, DataServ will apply Direct Ship automation, which allows distributors to take advantage of the benefits of direct shipping from a manufacturer to an end user without experiencing the pain of routing invoices through multiple channels and extended Days Sales Outstanding.

"We are pleased to welcome World Wide Technology as our newest client of AP automation solutions," says Jeff Haller, CEO and Co-Founder of DataServ. "From the very beginning, there was an ideal fit between our organizations. Distributors such as World Wide Technology especially understand the importance of efficient and effective AP management given the volume of invoices they receive and the diversity of vendors with whom they work."

Haller adds, "It is especially important for a client who doesn't always take physical control of inventory to maintain visibility of the product as it moves from their suppliers to their clients. Our Direct Ship automation enables World Wide Technology to maintain this visibility while reducing internal effort."

World Wide Technology continues to experience rapid growth since its founding in 1990 and is reengineering the Purchase To Pay (P2P) process with automation solutions from DataServ. Maintaining strong relationships with vendors is critically important to World Wide Technology and the P2P process plays a key role in maintaining those relationships.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $10 billion in annual revenue that provides innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 4,600 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

About DataServ

DataServ, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, delivers software solutions in Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Human Resources. Founded in 1994 as a SaaS company to change the way software is delivered, DataServ believes that clients deserve more value from their software investments and has made it a goal to guarantee client success with shared responsibility. DataServ wrote the "10 Year Rule" – setting sights on keeping every client for at least 10 years. DataServ subscribes to a tailored delivery approach to solutions that are pragmatic, sustainable, & affordable. www.dataserv.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

1630 Des Peres Road, Suite 301

St. Louis, Missouri 63131

Tom Fischer

Director of Marketing

(314) 775-2844

tfischer@dataserv.com

