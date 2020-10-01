DataServ Welcomes R.T. Moore as Newest Client

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataServ, LLC, a leading provider of Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable automation, today announced a new service agreement with R.T. Moore, a full-service mechanical contractor, serving the commercial and residential markets with plumbing, HVAC, engineering, and design services.

DataServ will deliver automated AP solutions to R.T. Moore including a single digital invoice stream, automated approval workflow, mobile capabilities, and purchase order requisition services. Prior to partnering with DataServ, R.T. Moore had manual AP processes that were very paper intensive and time consuming. When the R.T. Moore team found exceptions during their manual 3-way matching process, teams were burdened with extra tasks such as sending follow-up emails to exception handlers. They needed to work faster and more efficiently. R.T. Moore wanted better control over their spend and to be able to gain approvals upfront for purchases; purchase order requisition services (PO Req) will solve this challenge for them. PO Req was created by DataServ with client input to give the utmost flexibility for non-purchasing professionals to buy what they need to get their jobs done.

DataServ will provide R.T. Moore with a centralized invoice receipt process, in which DataServ will apply Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and data validation to digitized documents and automatically route them to R.T. Moore's AP team for coding. Once documents are coded, touchless processing will automatically route the digital invoices to the appropriate parties for approvals and then payment.

"Automated P2P solutions from DataServ were exactly what we were looking for to streamline our PO, receipt and approval workflows," said Greg Streicher, CPA, Controller at R.T. Moore. "Working with the DataServ team has been easy, and we are able to tailor the services to our specific needs. The PO Req, Digital Mailroom and AutoVouchTM capabilities will save us time and money, as well as enhance security and visibility."

"We are so pleased to welcome R.T. Moore as our newest client of AP automation solutions," said Jeff Haller, Co-Founder & CEO, CRO of DataServ. "As their AP automation partner, we're looking forward to helping them focus on strong vendor relationships and AP efficiency. We know they provide the highest level of service to their customers, and we are honored to provide the same level of service to them."

About R.T. Moore

Established in 1955, R.T. Moore is a full-service Mechanical Contractor, serving the commercial and residential markets with plumbing, HVAC, engineering and design services. R.T. Moore has offices in Indianapolis IN, Sarasota FL, and Fort Myers FL. Our target markets include high rise apartments, garden apartments, assisted living, student housing, and hotels. R.T. Moore has over 500 full-time employees and annual revenue that exceeds $95 million. R.T. Moore provides in-house Engineering, CAD, and 3D Building Information Modeling Expertise. For more information, please visit www.rtmoore.com/

About DataServ

DataServ simplifies document and process automation for Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable. Founded in 1994 as a SaaS company to change the way software is delivered, DataServ believes that clients deserve more value from their investments and has made it a goal to guarantee client success with shared responsibility. We believe that trust earned is trust kept, and we're proud that 70% of our clients have stayed with us for more than 10 years. DataServ subscribes to a tailored delivery approach to solutions that are pragmatic, sustainable, and affordable. DataServ is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, please visit www.dataserv.com.

