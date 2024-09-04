Dataset Providers Alliance (DPA) Releases Comprehensive AI Data Licensing Position Paper

White paper outlines key positions on critical issues in AI data licensing

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dataset Providers Alliance (DPA) , a trade group representing leading companies in the AI data licensing industry, today released a comprehensive position paper on AI data licensing. This white paper outlines the alliance's stance on critical issues including licensing, opt-ins, likeness rights, direct licensing, and synthetic data.

The DPA, which launched on June 26th 2024, advocates for fair compensation for content creators, ethical data practices, and responsible AI development while strongly supporting innovation in the field. The alliance brings together diverse dataset providers and intellectual property owners across various modalities, including music, voice, text, video, and images.

"This position paper marks a significant step in articulating a unified vision for an ethical and pro-innovation approach to AI data licensing," said Alex Bestall, CEO of Rightsify and GCX . "We're outlining a clear and viable path forward that balances the needs of rights holders, dataset providers, and AI developers"

The white paper addresses several key areas:

Licensing: The DPA outlines innovative approaches to AI data licensing that ensure fair compensation for content creators while facilitating AI development. Opt-Ins: The alliance emphasizes the importance of clear consent mechanisms in data collection and usage for AI training. Synthetic Data: Recognizing the impending "data wall" predicted by leading researchers, the DPA sees licensed synthetic data as a crucial solution to meet the growing demand for AI training data. Direct Licensing: The DPA supports a free market approach to AI data licensing, and opposes government-mandated collective licensing which could act as an "AI Tax" and stifle innovation.

Mark Milstein, Co-founder and Director of Business Development at vAIsual, commented, "DPA is setting the standard when it comes to data licensing. This position paper firmly cements DPA's role as the North Star for anyone seeking clear, well thought out guidelines on how to license data in the most ethical and balanced manner."

Dave Davis, CEO of Calliope Networks, added, "The DPA is leading an important conversation to establish a legal and moral framework to ensure that content owners are compensated when their works are used for AI model training, while supporting the development of artificial intelligence generally."

The full position paper is available at thedpa.ai/ai-data-licensing-position-paper

About DPA: The Dataset Providers Alliance (DPA) is a trade group representing leading companies in the AI data licensing industry. It aims to establish a unified voice for dataset providers, advocate for the interests of rights holders, and create a sustainable ecosystem for IP licensing in AI/ML while fostering innovation.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rightsify