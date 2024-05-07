DataShapes AI Taps Kevin Larrabee As Head of Product

Premier developer of cutting-edge AI technology announces new company name in time for SOF Week in Tampa

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., the premier developer of cutting-edge AI solutions targeting the electromagnetic spectrum, announced today that it has named Kevin Larrabee as Head of Product for the company's pioneering AI technology for defense and enterprise customers. The company also unveiled the addition of "AI" to its logo and branding.

Throughout his twenty-year career, Larrabee has applied his talents to solve some of our nation's most complex problems. Post this Creating the hyper-enabled operator

Mr. Larrabee recently transitioned as the Chief Data Officer of a U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Research and Development organization, leading the Command's technical partnerships, enabling capability development, setting strategy towards making data an enterprise asset, and innovating across the Army Staff, CENTCOM, and USASOC.

"We're excited to have someone with Kevin's level of direct experience on the team," said Logan Selby, President and CEO of DataShapes AI. "Throughout his twenty-year career, Kevin has combined his leadership abilities and strategic vision with an unmatched technical prowess to solve some of our nation's most complex problems. Under his dynamic leadership, the data directorate experienced a remarkable transformation: Kevin's entrepreneurial spirit propelled their growth from a modest 3-person team to a robust force of 30 while catapulting their data budget from $500K to an impressive $10M."

Mr. Larrabee was the first data scientist to deploy in support of the Afghanistan National Army Special Operations Command in 2015, creating a CENTCOM wargaming and human dynamic modeling team in 2017 and building a multi-functional data team in 2020. He has overseen eight concurrent machine learning and software development projects, facilitating advanced technology's rapid adoption, building, and integration. Mr. Larrabee holds a B.S. in Business Management from the U.S. Military Academy, an M.S. in Operations Research from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, and an MBA from Winston-Salem State University. He is attending SOF Week in Tampa this week with the DataShapes AI team and meeting with partners and clients on Wednesday, May 8 in the Carahsoft Booth #341.

DataShapes AI for the Electromagnetic Spectrum

DataShapes, Inc today also unveiled the addition of "AI" to its logo and branding. "DataShapes AI" better describes the solutions we're providing to government and commercial entities operating in the RF spectrum," said Selby. "We felt that our company name should more accurately reflect our mission to provide signal intelligence to anyone from the warfighter to the security teams at a high-profile events like the Olympics or the Super Bowl. We are providing AI technology for the electromagnetic spectrum that helps people 'see the unseen,' and DataShapes AI tells that story."

DataShapes AI provides commercial and government entities with immediate situational awareness of the electromagnetic spectrum. Our software solutions work with any hardware and are easily embedded on devices wherever you need them to be—without expensive, special environments or cumbersome server towers. DataShapes AI increases your decision velocity by unlocking signal and waveform intelligence anywhere—on land, at sea, in the air, or in space—and does it all in real time.

Contact:

Logan Selby, PhD

President & CEO DataShapes AI

[email protected]

(317) 385-4526

www. datashapes.com

SOURCE DataShapes AI