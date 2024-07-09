DataShapes AI to Participate in Cyber Quest 2024

Company to showcase its innovative AI-driven spectrum intelligence solutions at the U.S. Army's premier data-centric experiment at Fort Eisenhower, GA, July 9-25.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes AI, the developer of cutting-edge AI solutions targeting the electromagnetic spectrum, today announced its participation in Cyber Quest 2024.

Cyber Quest 24 is an annual data-centric experiment held at Fort Eisenhower, GA, hosted by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory. The event brings together soldiers from Army Cyber Command, Army Forces Command and Army Futures Command, to assess new technologies against documented Cyberspace, Electronic Warfare (EW), Information Advantage and Signal operational requirements.

DataShapes AI delivers immediately actionable spectrum information to customers in real time. Post this

Military planners will use Cyber Quest 24 results to inform capability development requirements for Multi-Domain Operations and preparation for the Army of 2040. At Cyber Quest 2024, DataShapes AI will be showcasing GlobalEdge, its state-of-the-art spectrum intelligence AI that—in real time—turns RF signals into actionable information to enhance the capabilities of modern military operations.

A Different AI for the Electromagnetic Spectrum

DataShapes AI brings a novel approach to AI with its GlobalEdge™ suite of hardware-agnostic, software-only solutions that provide "up to the instant" signal intelligence and immediate situational awareness to those who need it—whether it's embedded on man-wearable devices, satellites, and EW systems; delivering a common operating picture of the battlefield; or providing deep analysis at the command center.

About DataShapes AI

DataShapes AI delivers immediately actionable spectrum information to customers in real time. We are a venture-funded enterprise based in Virginia and Silicon Valley and we work directly with warfighters, contractors, and OEMs to integrate GlobalEdge solutions into their systems and products. Our software-only solutions are hardware-agnostic and easily embedded on any device—including mobile phones, portable TAKS, tablets, and laptops—without expensive, custom, power-hungry hardware environments. In real time, DataShapes AI turns RF spectrum into data you can use by unlocking signal and waveform intelligence everywhere—on land, at sea, in the air, or in space.

Contact:

Logan Selby, PhD

President & CEO DataShapes AI

[email protected]

(317) 385-4526

www. datashapesAI.com

SOURCE DataShapes AI