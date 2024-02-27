DataShapes Makes Strategic Move to Charlottesville for New Headquarters

AI company focuses on electronic warfare and signals intelligence solutions for U.S. government and defense organizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, an AI (artificial intelligence) company that unlocks the intelligence in signals and waveforms today announces the relocation of its headquarters to Charlottesville, VA. Originally based in California's Silicon Valley, DataShapes made the strategic move to facilitate its focus on electronic warfare and signals intelligence solutions for various U.S. government and defense organizations.

"We are thrilled to announce that DataShapes has relocated its headquarters from San Francisco to Charlottesville," said Logan Selby, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of DataShapes. "Charlottesville has emerged as a hub for innovation, attracting top companies from Silicon Valley. Its proximity to Washington DC underscores the crucial nature of our collaboration with government and defense organizations to help them gather and disperse intelligence contained in signals and waveforms. DataShapes' solutions fill an immediate need for real-time intelligence gathering from signals and waveforms—a need that exists at all levels of our defense organizations, as well as in private industries, like telecommunications."

DataShapes develops AI-powered software solutions that can be embedded in hardware that's already deployed—in the field, in space, or under the sea. These solutions work with all types of signals and waveforms, bringing mission-critical intelligence to warfighters and defenders in real time. DataShapes also makes solutions that immediately provide critical information to those companies protecting and maintaining essential infrastructure operations.

"The move to Charlottesville will help us continue to grow and innovate," said Selby, "and it strengthens DataShapes' position as a leader in the field of AI-driven technology. The city's vibrant tech community and its proximity to leading universities such as the University of Virginia provide us with access to a diverse pool of talent. And of course, with its rich cultural scene, beautiful surroundings, and strong sense of community, Charlottesville also offers a high quality of life for our employees."

DataShapes builds AI-powered software solutions that unlock the intelligence in signals and waveforms and closes the gap between collection and analysis from weeks to minutes. Its new offices are headquartered in the UVA North Fork Research Park at 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 304, Charlottesville VA 22911-5848.

