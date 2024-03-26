DataShapes Names Randy Clark as Director of Commercial Sales

Veteran telecommunications guru to spearhead efforts to make intelligence gathering solutions for electromagnetic spectrum available to private sector.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., the premier developer of cutting-edge AI technology for the electromagnetic spectrum, has named Randy Clark as Director of Commercial Sales in preparation for making their pioneering AI solutions available for enterprise customers.

"We're thrilled to have Randy spearheading our efforts to make DataShapes' AI-driven spectrum intelligence technology available to the private sector," said Logan Selby, President and CEO of DataShapes. "Our work with the U.S. Government and DoD has confirmed our ability to provide a more sophisticated solution for gathering intelligence for the electromagnetic spectrum. Randy's years of experience in the telecommunications industry and his close ties to organizations responsible for next-generation communications are exactly what we need to take our solutions to private industry."

A recent member of DataShapes' own advisory board, Mr. Clark has held executive management positions at SARCOS Robotics and Oceus Networks, where he managed strategic programs and sales initiatives. He also developed a public sector critical infrastructure strategic plan for Verizon Business Group and focused on 5G business development for Defense & National Security agencies.

"DataShapes is in a unique position to revolutionize spectrum intelligence for next-gen communications," said Mr. Clark. "The superior capabilities offered by their AI technology have enormous implications for the industry—especially for those entities responsible for maintaining and securing critical infrastructure and smart cities sectors. I look forward to developing the partnerships that will help bring this cutting-edge technology to commercial enterprises."

As a private consultant with more than thirty-five years in the telecommunications industry, Mr. Clark focused on accelerating people, processes, policy, and technology innovation for the new digital economy. He has advised several early-stage startups with disruptive technologies that are contributing to next-generation communications capabilities. As a contractor, Mr. Clark also served as a Business Analyst for mobile technology for Headquarters Air Force—Logistic, Engineering, and Force Protection Policy Advocacy (HAF/A4PA), Pentagon. Mr. Clark started his commercial career at Nextel Communications after serving in the United States Marine Corps as an electronics technician for Tactical Air Operations Command. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh.

Mr. Clark is the former elected Vice Chairman of the National Spectrum Consortium and past Chairman of the AFCEA DC Mobile Working Group. He is currently an elected member of the AFCEA International Technology Committee.

DataShapes builds AI-powered software solutions that unlock the intelligence in signals and waveforms and closes the gap between collection and analysis from weeks to minutes. Its new offices are headquartered in the UVA North Fork Research Park at 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 304, Charlottesville VA 22911-5848.

