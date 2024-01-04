DataSnipper and Validis Join Forces to Bring Auditors Cutting-Edge Technology

News provided by

DataSnipper

04 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataSnipper, the intelligent automation platform, joins forces with on-demand accounting data provider Validis, providing auditors with a seamless end-to-end audit testing process.

DataSnipper, when integrated with Validis, delivers one audit test workflow to drive significant audit quality and efficiency. Validis provides instant access to financial data provided by the ERP systems from an audit client. Validis structures the data into usable reports with the ability to extract the structured data as an Excel file. This Excel file then flows into DataSnipper and is used by the auditor to automatically match data with audit evidence, supporting a high-quality, easily reviewable audit trail.

Mike Bowman, Commercial Director at Validis explains the significance of the partnership, "Both of these technologies are bringing about efficiencies auditors can't ignore." He further adds, "It is clear in the modern data ecosystem that bringing integrated partners together who are best-in-class makes it easier for audit teams to transform their workflows."

Youssef Hounat, VP of Product at DataSnipper emphasized, "We are excited to see the efficiencies we can offer our mutual users increase through the announcement of the partnership between Validis and DataSnipper."

Audit teams globally are facing challenges retaining staff along with a greater emphasis on regulatory requirements for financial reporting accuracy. By implementing innovative technologies like DataSnipper and Validis, auditors can streamline workflows and deliver high-quality audit outputs. Embracing these technological advancements can allow audit teams to work efficiently providing a seamless and accurate audit process.

About

DataSnipper

DataSnipper is focused on transforming data in the audit and financial industry. Founded in 2017, DataSnipper provides audit and finance teams with an intelligent automation platform to drastically increase the quality and efficiency of audit and finance procedures. DataSnipper is used by over 500K audit and finance professionals in 125+ countries and serves all four of the largest global auditing firms: Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Validis

Validis is a group of passionate data people on a mission to connect with customers – we get financial data. We work with auditors to help them connect to their customers' accounting packages. With Validis auditors work smarter, saving over 8 hours per audit and benefiting from full AR/AP subledgers and full GL transaction details. Our customers unlock big efficiencies, save money, and get accurate insight from live, fully standardized, granular data. This powers faster and cheaper processes.

CONTACT: Abigail Weir, [email protected]

SOURCE DataSnipper

Also from this source

83% of Auditors are Inclined to Stay at Firm with AI Initiatives

83% of Auditors are Inclined to Stay at Firm with AI Initiatives

DataSnipper, the leading intelligent automation platform, recently surveyed audit and financial professionals on their view of Artificial...
DataSnipper Introduces New Financial Statement Suite

DataSnipper Introduces New Financial Statement Suite

DataSnipper, the intelligent automation platform, today announced the launch of the new Financial Statement Suite, transforming data in the audit and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.