Dataspeed Inc., a Drive-by-Wire Leader, Signs With Level Five

DETROIT, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataspeed Inc., a Michigan-based drive-by-wire provider and autonomous vehicle (AV) solution integrator, has announced that Level Five Supplies will support the company's sales, marketing, and engineering services in Europe. This partnership will allow for enhanced service and easier access to Dataspeed's advanced by-wire product offering for AV researchers and developers in the European market.

Drive-by-wire is a key enabling technology in autonomous vehicles, allowing computers to direct electronic messages into vehicle systems to control throttle, braking, and steering, among other key processes. Dataspeed's systems, already well established in deployed autonomous research and development projects in the US and Europe, are used in Level Five's own domestic UK market by organizations including Oxbotica and Five AI.

"Dataspeed is an ideal partner to deliver these technologies to our company's portfolio. Its by-wire platform is a mature product with over a decade of software development," said Alex Lawrence-Berkeley of Level Five Supplies. "Dataspeed is a family-owned firm with a great mission; something which underpins their desire to develop an ever-growing range of control systems for vehicles in the Ford range that are readily available in the UK and Europe."

"The partnership was driven by Level Five's growing visibility in the industry," said Paul Fleck, Founder and CEO of Dataspeed. "The UK market is important for us; it's the most active in the autonomous field in Europe. Working with a partner in whom we have confidence and a history of a successful working relationship makes perfect sense to increase our presence there."

With over 500 by-wire vehicles delivered globally, Dataspeed has a proven record of safety and excellence in engineering. The company's by-wire systems can be installed within a day with minimal modification to production parts and without disabling safety features. Current available supported platforms include the Ford Fusion, Ford Mondeo, Ford F-150, Ford Transit Connect, Lincoln MKZ, Lincoln Nautilus, Chrysler Pacifica, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Additionally, Dataspeed's experienced engineering team is skilled in custom AV projects and full sensor integrations.

About Dataspeed Inc.

Dataspeed Inc., located in Metro Detroit, provides complete autonomous research and development vehicle integrations that allow engineers to get up and running quickly on their algorithm, sensor, or data research. Dataspeed's automotive grade by-wire solutions form the foundation of these platforms. Hundreds of customers have trusted Dataspeed's team of expert software and hardware engineers with their driverless car projects, including sensor developers, mobility-as-a-service providers, teleoperators, research institutions, and government agencies. Dataspeed is dedicated to building innovative AV solutions that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.

About Level Five Supplies

Level Five Supplies offers component sales and integration services in Europe. Based in the UK, the busiest hub for autonomous vehicle research in the region, they're ideally placed to support the rapidly advancing ADAS and driverless sectors and will support Dataspeed's growing visibility in Europe.

